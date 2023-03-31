Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Demand, Major Drivers And Trends 2030

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Growth & Trends

The global controlled release drug delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 110.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems such as increased therapeutic efficacy, fewer side effects, and low treatment cost are the factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. These technologies offer various benefits over traditional delivery forms. Reduced dosage and dosage frequency, enhanced patient compliance, less gastrointestinal side effects, uniform drug effect, improved drug efficacy and safety, and reduced fluctuation of plasma drug levels are some of the major advantages offered by controlled release technology.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global controlled release drug delivery market on the basis of technology, release mechanism, application, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, Others (Microelectromechanical Technology, Liposomes).

Targeted delivery held the largest market share of more than 23.0% in 2021 as a large number of market participants have a strong portfolio for the technology. Targeted delivery offers the preferred site of action and can aid in allowing drugs to be away from sites that might lead to drug toxicity. Since these systems provide increased bioavailability, targeted technologies provide localization of drug, which leads to improved absorption, reduced fluctuation in circulating drug levels, and low risk of side effects it’s a commonly preferred drug delivery technology.

The rising demand to improve the shelf-life and achieve controlled drug release of highly complex and unstable molecules such as proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants is expected to foster the growth of the microencapsulation segment over the forecast period. For instance, vitamin A is characterized by poor water solubility and chemical stability, but when microencapsulated the shelf life of the product increases, concomitantly helping in achieving controlled drug release.

segment over the forecast period. For instance, vitamin A is characterized by poor water solubility and chemical stability, but when microencapsulated the shelf life of the product increases, concomitantly helping in achieving controlled drug release. Implantable systems provide improved efficiency, reduced side effects, convenience, and ensure linear delivery of drugs over a specified period. Coacervates represent a novel class of drug delivery vehicles, developed as carriers of small molecule drugs and proteins. These include heparin-based coacervates holding synthetic polycations for controlled delivery of growth factors. With the increasing usage of these systems, they are anticipated to command a considerable share in the controlled release drug delivery market in near future.

Based on the Release Mechanism Insights, the market is segmented into Polymer Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems, Chemically Activated.

The feedback-regulated drug delivery systems accounted for a large share of 26.3% in 2021 owing to their therapeutic efficiency in the treatment of disorders such as diabetes. Additionally, the increasing R&D activities being conducted to capitalize on the potential of feedback-regulated controlled drug delivery systems as antidotes are expected to aid the market growth.

Chemically activated systems consist of pH activated, hydrolysis activated, and enzyme activated systems. The ability to respond promptly and specifically to the metabolite of interest that results in improved drug therapy is the factor driving the growth of the segment. For instance, optimum and controlled release of insulin is established in hyperglycemic patients using an enzyme-activated release mechanism.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Oral Controlled-drug delivery Systems, Drug Eluting Stents.

The oral controlled segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2021 with a share of more than 36.4% owing to its frequent usage and availability. Metered dose inhaler is another lucrative segment that is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, frequent product, and technological advancements are the factors expected to drive the growth of the segment in long run.

The injectable segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period owing to wide product diversity and usage in the treatment of various diseases. Long-acting injectables are preferred to conventional forms of delivery as they offer several advantages, including predictable drug release profile during a definite period of time, enhanced patient compliance, improved systemic availability of drugs, ease of application, and thus an overall reduction in medical costs incurred.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Various companies make use of a wide range of technologies that ensure controlled release. Major pharmaceutical companies are also indulged in implementing controlled release to increase consumer base and product penetration. Thus, the market consists of various players facing intense competition from other players and new entrants.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global controlled release drug delivery market include,

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc

IBM

Oracle

SAS Institute, Inc

IQVIA

Verisk Analytics, Inc

Elsevier

Medeanalytics, Inc

Truven Health Analytics, Inc

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.