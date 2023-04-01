StoneFly Inc. and Agile Company Announce Partnership to Deliver Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions

California, USA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — StoneFly Inc., a leading provider of storage and data management solutions, and Agile Company, a leader in cloud services and disaster recovery solutions, announced today a new partnership to provide clients with innovative and comprehensive technology solutions. The collaboration brings together the combined expertise and resources of both companies to deliver a suite of solutions that meet the unique needs of clients across industries.

As part of this partnership, StoneFly Inc. will provide clients with a suite of cutting-edge technologies, including Air-Gapped and Immutable Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions, advanced Storage and Hyperconverged (HCI) appliances, and comprehensive Cloud Services. StoneFly Inc. is a pioneer in the technology industry and has been at the forefront of developing and implementing innovative solutions for clients. They are widely known for their affordable and reliable iSCSI protocol, which enables the transfer of SCSI commands over a TCP/IP network.

Agile Company is a leader in cloud services, hyperconverged infrastructure, and disaster recovery solutions. They have a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that enable clients to achieve their business objectives. Agile Company will collaborate with StoneFly Inc. to ensure that clients receive the best possible solutions and will act as a reseller of StoneFly’s products and services.

“This partnership represents a powerful combination of expertise, innovation, and customer focus,” said Mo Tahmasebi, CEO of StoneFly Inc. “We are excited to collaborate with Agile Company to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“Our partnership with StoneFly Inc. allows us to provide clients with a more comprehensive suite of solutions that meet their unique needs,” said Mike Jones, CEO of Agile Company. “We are committed to providing clients with superior customer service and customized solutions that enable them to achieve their business objectives.”

StoneFly Inc. and Agile Company are committed to delivering innovative and customized technology solutions that enable clients to achieve their business objectives.

About StoneFly Inc.

StoneFly Inc. is a leading provider of storage and data management solutions. Since 2000, StoneFly Inc. has been developing and implementing innovative solutions that help clients manage and protect their data. Their expertise in iSCSI technologies enables them to provide affordable, reliable, and scalable storage solutions that meet the unique needs of clients across industries.

About Agile Company

Agile Company is a leader in cloud services, hyperconverged infrastructure, and disaster recovery solutions. They have a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that enable clients to achieve their business objectives. Agile Company is committed to providing clients with superior customer service and customized solutions that meet their unique needs.