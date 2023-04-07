Areeka Event Rentals – Serving Premium Event Furniture in UAE for Years

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Areeka Event Rentals provides high-end furniture and accessories for corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, private parties, weddings, and outdoor events in the United Arab Emirates. They have been serving premium event furniture in UAE for many years.

Event furniture is one of the factors that gives your clients and guests the first impression that will last for a long time. Thus, you have to set high standards for party furniture, as this is so important in creating the right ambience and impression that you want to go for in your event. Organising and planning an event can be time-consuming and costly, but with Areeka Event Rentals, you can save your time and money by renting party furniture from them. Their furniture is a fantastic and unexpectedly profitable solution for every event planner or organiser. They have been providing cost-effective, premium quality furniture and accessories on rent at a fair price in UAE for many years, which helps event organisers to make their events unique and successful.

The kind of furniture you should rent will depend on the kind of event or theme you select. For instance, if you are planning a corporate event, you will need more formal and professional-looking furniture. If you’re planning a wedding or other private event, though, you might be more imaginative in your choices and choose something fun and festive. It is always possible to transform your venue into a beautiful ambience that is suitable for a delightful, sophisticated, and unforgettable event with the help of Areeka Event Rentals. Their extensive selection of party furniture rental products will undoubtedly have what you require. To take your event to the next level, choose from a wide variety of attractive products with the help of their team of knowledgeable consultants. With you, they will collaborate closely to properly organise your event. They are at your disposal to give you a furnished event that is convenient, hassle-free, and customised in accordance with your brand and image, regardless of your design, budget, timeframe, or location.

Just imagine the perfect set-up, and they will take you there. For many years, Areeka Event Rentals has been the ideal selection for a variety of events, such as weddings, conferences, outdoor events, shows, business events, etc. They specialised in renting out premium-quality furniture, including Arabic majlis furniture, tables, and chairs in UAE and have catered to 2800 and more events till now. Their extensive track record of successfully performed events in the region speaks for itself, and their team of professionals have a wealth of knowledge in party furniture through which they can take your event to the next level.

Areeka Event Rentals also offers event management services, such as customised event services. They offer an experienced staff of furniture designers and a variety of contemporary products to enhance your event. Layout and floor designs, site inspections, event decorations, event set-up consultation, event stage, event furniture and décor setup, barstools, dining chairs, wedding chairs, wedding tables, wedding décor, lounge rental, sofa rental, coffee table rental, outdoor furniture, tent, bean bag, Majlis seating, bar counter, and much more are all services they provide for events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They also create bespoke furniture and decor pieces and trade them for events. So, visit their website to book your favourite furniture for our upcoming event now. https://areeka.ae/

About the Company:

Areeka Event Rentals offers premium quality furniture and accessories for corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, private parties, weddings and outdoor events on rent. Our team of specialists will be more than happy to assist you in selecting from a wide range of stylish products to elevate your event to the highest level. Call us at 04 832 6646 for bookings and information.