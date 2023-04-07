Meals on Wheels, Etc. opens new Neighborhood Dining site in Bookertown

SANFORD, Fla., 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Breaking bread together is one of the oldest ways for people to nourish their bodies and connect with community. Meals on Wheels, Etc. is making it more accessible for seniors in Sanford to do just that with the opening of its third Neighborhood Dining site there, this time serving the community of Bookertown.

The Seminole County nonprofit will celebrate the opening with an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3, at the Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert St. in Sanford.

Neighborhood Dining provides nutritious meals to seniors ages 60 and up at several locations throughout Seminole County. Dining centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., excluding major holidays. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m.

“Neighborhood Dining centers provide a great opportunity for our seniors to share with their neighbors while enjoying nutritious meals and recreational activities,” said Mike McKee, executive director of Meals on Wheels, Etc. “We’re thrilled to be able to meet the growing needs of seniors in Bookertown, a community that is near and dear to our hearts.”

Reservations for Neighborhood Dining are required at least two days in advance. Seniors who would like to reserve a spot should call 407-333-8877, ext. 118, or stop by the dining site during operating hours.

The new site brings the total Meals on Wheels, Etc. Neighborhood Dining sites to five, with three locations in Sanford, one in Casselberry and one in Altamonte Springs. The nonprofit has been serving seniors in Seminole County for 50 years, providing a host of services that includes home delivered meals, transportation, home assistance and weatherization and more.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, Etc., visit https://www.mealsetc.org.

About Meals on Wheels, Etc.

Meals on Wheels, Etc. began providing home-delivered meals and transportation services to seniors in Seminole County in 1973. Today, Meals on Wheels, Etc. provides several services to help the growing needs of the vulnerable seniors in the area, including Neighborhood Dining, Homemaking, CHORE, Weatherization and more that help the aging population remain in their own homes and living with as much independence as possible. The organization also serves low income groups. To learn more about Meals on Wheels, Etc., visit https://www.mealsetc.org/.

