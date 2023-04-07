New Features Added to Linguaskill for Improved Language Learning and Assessment

Noida, India, 2023-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — KVCH, a leading provider of language learning and assessment solutions, is pleased to announce the release of new features for LinguaskilL, the innovative language assessment tool that is designed to enhance language learning and assessment. These new features have been added to further improve the experience for both learners and teachers and to provide a more comprehensive solution for language learning and assessment.

Linguaskill is a comprehensive language assessment solution that has been developed by KVCH to help learners improve their language skills and assess their proficiency in a wide range of languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, and Italian. The new features that have been added to Linguaskill include:

Enhanced Speaking and Writing Practice: Linguaskill now offers more opportunities for learners to practice their speaking and writing skills through interactive exercises and simulations that simulate real-world scenarios. These exercises are designed to help learners build confidence in their ability to communicate effectively in the language they are learning.

Personalized Learning Plan: Linguaskill now provides learners with a personalized learning plan based on their individual needs and goals. This plan includes a customized set of learning materials, exercises, and assessments that are tailored to the learner’s proficiency level and learning style.

Real-Time Feedback and Assessment: Linguaskill now offers real-time feedback and assessment to learners as they complete exercises and assessments. This feedback is designed to help learners identify areas where they need to improve and to provide them with guidance on how to do so.

Advanced Analytics and Reporting: Linguaskill now offers advanced analytics and reporting capabilities that enable teachers and administrators to track learner progress and identify areas where additional support is needed. These reports can be used to inform instructional decisions and to ensure that learners are making progress toward their learning goals.

“We are excited to announce these new features for Linguaskill,” said KVCH CEO. “Our goal is to provide learners with a comprehensive language learning and assessment solution that is effective, engaging, and easy to use. These new features represent a significant step forward in achieving that goal, and we believe that they will help learners to improve their language skills and achieve their learning goals.”

As a leading provider of language learning and assessment solutions, KVCH is committed to helping learners of all ages and backgrounds to achieve their language learning goals. In addition to Linguaskill, we offer a wide range of courses and programs designed to help learners improve their language skills, including English language courses, language immersion programs, and customized language training solutions.

Our Linguaskill course, offered at KVCH.in, is designed to help learners improve their language skills and assess their proficiency in English. The course includes interactive exercises, simulations, and assessments that are tailored to the learner’s proficiency level and learning style. Our experienced language trainers provide personalized instruction and support to ensure that learners achieve their language learning goals.

To learn more about our Linguaskill course and other language learning and assessment solutions, please visit our website https://kvch.in/ or contact us directly at 9266625607