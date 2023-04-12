ROI Safety Services Holds Forklift Train the Trainer Events

Yorba Linda, CA, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — ROI Safety Services is pleased to announce that they will be holding several forklift train the trainer events to teach individuals how to train others for their forklift licensing. The first event will be held on April 20, 2023, with another on May 25, 2023.

ROI Safety Services recognizes the value of creating a safe work environment and aims to provide the best training programs to guarantee safety. The online forklift train the trainer program teaches individuals how to manage their forklift training program, do’s and don’ts of scheduling training, how to set up a classroom, presentation skills, basic communication, how to handle challenging students, and more. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early through the website for $399.

Forklift train the trainer programs are ideal for individuals who run businesses that require forklift operation and other powered industrial trucks. When these drivers aren’t properly trained, they can cause severe safety risks around the workplace. By teaching those who train forklift drivers, they will understand the value of maintaining a safe environment. The program covers high-lift trucks, low-lift trucks, motorized hand trucks, pallet trucks, and many more.

Anyone interested in learning about the two upcoming forklift train the trainer events can find out more by visiting the ROI Safety Services website or calling 1-714-520-1608.

About ROI Safety Services: ROI Safety Services is dedicated to helping companies maintain a safe, OSHA-compliant work environment. They offer online and on-site training programs to help companies keep their employees safe and efficient. Subscription services are also available.

