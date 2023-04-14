LONDON BRIDGE AUTO and TRANSMISSION REPAIR NAMED CARFAX TOP-RATED SERVICE CENTER

Top-Rated Service Award Based on Verified Customer Ratings

Virginia Beach, VA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — London Bridge Auto and Transmission Repair has been recognized in the fourth annual CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center Program. London Bridge Auto and Transmission Repair received a 4.92 rating (out of possible five stars) based on verified reviews from CARFAX Car Care members.

Mike Liou, Head of B2B Marketing at CARFAX states “We used the timely and honest feedback from these verified customers to put together this list – the best of the best.”

The CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers received an average of 4.8 stars out of a possible five stars.

London Bridge Auto and Transmission Repair has been a Premier Auto Repair Shop for Virginia Beach, VA and Chesapeake, VA for over a decade.

Hi this is Jared Clymer the Owner of London Bridge Auto & Transmission Repair I wanted to establish a community oriented, family friendly, auto repair facility that offered good work at affordable prices. We wanted to take the unease out of the auto repair experience so that you would have a place that you can trust.

