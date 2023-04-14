Introducing High-Quality Hoses and Hose Fittings from Rubberworx™, Ultimate Fluid Conveyance Solution

Pasadena, TX, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Rubberworx™Hose is a leading manufacturer of high-quality hoses and hose fittings, industrial rubber products, industrial couplings, and other accessories. They are committed to providing reliable, durable, and cost-effective products. Rubberworx Hose offers a wide range of hoses and is a trusted provider with the expertise and experience to meet your needs.

A new line of hoses and hose fittings from Rubberworx™ is designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, including construction, mining & manufacturing, transportation of compressed air, transportation of a variety of chemicals in chemical processing industries, oil and gas industry, agriculture and construction industries, in HVAC systems and food processing & beverage industries. They are also designed to with stand high temperatures and pressure, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications.

At Rubberworx™, a team of experienced engineers and technicians utilises the latest technology and materials to ensure the quality and durability of their products. The hoses are made of high-quality materials like synthetic rubber, PVC, and polyurethane with polyester fabric, which are known for their strength and resistance to wear and tear. They also meet FDA material transfer standards. The fittings are made of high-quality metals like stainless steel, which is known for its durability and corrosion resistance.

Rubberworx™ provides a diverse range of hoses and fittings, including industrial hoses, air hoses, chemical transfer hoses, petroleum transfer hoses, water discharge & suction hoses, air transfer ducts, steam & hydrocarbon drain hoses, and food & beverage hoses. Fittings from the company are available in a variety of sizes and specifications, including wire braided, flanged, crowfoot, and quick-connect fittings, to meet the specific needs of each customer.

There are more varieties of industrial products available. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://rubberworxhose.com/or call 1.888.661.1680to get detailed information about their hose and hose fittings.

About the Company:

