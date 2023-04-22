Ubuy Academy Launches its SMM Training Institute in Jaipur

Jaipur, India, 2023-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Academy is proudly announcing its social media marketing training institute seeking enrollments from all the digital marketing enthusiasts finding an ideal place to learn social media marketing in Jaipur.

Ubuy Academy: The Foremost SMM Training Institute in Jaipur

According to a study conducted by ‘Statista’ in 2021, over 4.26 billion people have social media presence worldwide, this makes social media marketing the most effective mode of brand promotion. Through SMM a brand utilizes social networking sites to market its products and drive its targeted audience. Being involved in the global e-commerce market for a decade, we are proficient enough to forge up our learners to master SMM through our social media marketing classes. The learners will get comprehensive knowledge of social media marketing, brand awareness and different strategies used to drive audience engagement.

Get A Descriptive Understanding of Our Social Media Marketing Course in Jaipur

Social media marketing is a very broad discipline and to master it, an individual will need to learn a wide line of essential elements included in the niche. We help our learners to be familiar with the following SMM techniques while employing intensive teaching methods –

Interactive Activities

Providing regular interactions with followers is often underestimated but it is a proven strategy to increase engagement rate and build trust among the audience. It includes replying to the best comments and DMs, notifying them about regular updates, etc. Organizing quiz competitions, contests, and giveaways and asking for feedback collectively have a great impact on brand recognition, get a chance to master all these SMM activities with our industry expert tutors.

Planning & Scheduling Periodic Publishings

In SMM, brands must consistently post on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Our course teaches learners how to plan and schedule diverse content effectively.

Ad Posting

Learn to create sponsored social media ads with clear objectives, targeted audiences, budgets, and calls to action. Our SMM training institute provides effective case studies for comprehensive learning.

Preparing Analytics About Past Performance And Reporting Results

Marketers need to understand past performance to plan for growth effectively. Analytical reports can help with this. At Ubuy Academy, we teach participants how to prepare reports that analyze previous campaigns and measure their success.

What Makes Us Different?

When you enrol in our course we make sure you get firm knowledge of interactive learning of all SMM aspects. Our professional team of trainers is dedicated to sharing their long-drawn career experiences with the participants. Additionally, our practical training and internship programs help learners to become familiar with real-time scenarios. All in all this course is a chance for all to learn social media marketing in Jaipur and open a window for bright career opportunities. To know more, pay a quick visit to our website.

Media Contact

Ubuy Academy

52/183, Ubuy Tower, VT Rd, opp. HCG Cancer Hospital, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Email Address: hr-india@ubuy.com

Contact No.: +91-9773356061

Website: https://www.ubuyacademy.com/