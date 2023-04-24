OMNIFOODS WELCOME ENTYCE AS EXCLUSIVE IMPORT DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Pork and Seafood Alternatives are Increasingly Accessible as OMNI Partners with leading Food Innovation supplier to major retail and food service channels.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, 2023-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ — OmniFoods, makers of the 100% plant-based OMNI Meat and Seafood range, will now be available for major supermarkets, franchises and food service customers across Australia & New Zealand. OMNI has partnered with Entyce Food Ingredients Pty Ltd, one of the region’s most successful food industry innovators, manufacturers and distributors, to supply its products via Entyce’s retail and food service network.

Entyce is rolling out the range including OMNI Mince, Strips, Burgers, Luncheon, Tuna, Classic Fillet, Golden Fillet, Ocean Burger, Golden Sticks, and Crab-Style Cakes to cater to growing consumer demands for healthy and sustainable plant-based proteins.

“We are thrilled with this new opportunity to provide our great-tasting OMNI products to retailers and foodservice operators and their customers throughout Australia & New Zealand,” said David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods. “Based on the success that OMNI has had within the international retail and foodservice sectors, we anticipate continued enthusiasm and demand from vegans and flexitarians, and we look forward to all that our partnership with Entyce will deliver for our delicious, versatile, and high-quality plant-based products in Australia & New Zealand.”

Entyce supplies all major national supermarkets with market leading frozen fruit and vegetable SKU’s as well as food service distributors through their national storage and distribution footprint including high-volume franchises, industrial manufacturers, restaurants and smaller retail chains.

“Being the dominant brand owner and developer for some of Australia’s leading food brands, it made sense to partner with OmniFoods to support the demands of our national supermarket and food service customers looking for convenient and sustainable products as consumers trend towards greater discipline through healthier dietary choices,” said Gino Vescio, Entyce’s Managing Director.

The parties are grateful for the support of the Hong Kong Trade & Development Council in conjunction with IMPEX Lawyers & Advisers with facilitating Asia’s leading plant based range to Australia & New Zealand customers.

OmniFoods and Entyce invite Food operators to visit the Food Service Exhibition in Melbourne from 30 April to 2nd May 2023 for a taste test.

About OMNIFOODS

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plantbased food company. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OMNI is a partner to many of the world’s top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, and Grand Hyatt Hotels.

https://omnifoods.co/au

About Entyce Food Ingredients

Leading Australian owned food innovation specialist dedicated to Supplying Tomorrow’s Food Today.

www.entyce.com.au

Media enquiries:

Entyce

Gino Vescio – Managing Director

PH: (03) 8203 2038

gino@entyce.com.au

Joseph Buccheri – General Counsel

MOB: 0450 978 056

joseph@entyce.com.au

OmniFoods

Dorothy Ma – Director of PR & Communications

dorothy.ma@greenmonday.org

PH: +852 3855 5180