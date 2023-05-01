Auction Bazaar announces strategic alliance with NoBroker.com to promote auction properties

Bangalore, India, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — AuctionBazaar proudly announces its collaboration with NoBroker.com. This strategic alliance is a new revolution in auction property marketing, transforming how property is sold and bought.

Due to the ongoing buildup of NPAs, PSBs are eager to participate in e-auctions to recover the defaulted loans promptly. These banks have significantly benefited from the introduction of e-auction portals like AuctionBazaar.

AuctionBazaar looks forward to helping as an associate of NoBroker.com, fulfilling the following objectives:

To help Banks and Financial Institutions to liquidate their stressed assets faster and allow investors to acquire them at a discounted price and without brokerage.

To eliminate the middleman and offer auction properties from credible sellers at ZERO brokerage.

The non-performing assets (NPAs) are a decisive factor in determining the financial burdens of private and public sector banks.

About the Company: Auction Bazaar, a Fintech company, simplifies the NPA management process and makes bidding easy for potential bidders and financial institutions. The platform offers a holistic ecosystem for NPA management with its robust NPA management processes, customer-centric approach, high ethical standards, and transparency. At AuctionBazaar, get the details of bank-promoted properties auctioned or get the details of funding of NPA smoothly from NBFC/FI’s/Banks.

About NoBroker: Founded in 2014, NoBroker is a Bangalore-based startup in the real estate search domain, which connects flat and property owners with tenants and buyers directly through their platform, thereby making buying, selling, and renting properties simpler, transparent, and affordable.