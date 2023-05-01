ERPCA Practice Management Software Adds Multilingual Capabilities on Mobile App

Mumbai, India, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Business software solutions provider and data automation studio, Woodapple Software (https://woodapples.in) has released the latest version of ERPCA (https://www.erpca.com) practice management software with multilingual capabilities in 9 languages. Besides English, ERPCA can now be used in the following regional and international languages on its mobile app: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Kannada, and Arabic.

With this latest release, ERPCA has further differentiated itself as the most user-friendly and feature-rich software solution for Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Tax Consultants and allied Professional Services firms. ERPCA is already the first and perhaps the only practice management solution available in India for the CA, CS & tax consultant community to offer a powerful mobile app to manage their office operations as well as customer relationships.

“Our full-featured mobile app had added an entirely new dimension to practice management, helping speed up digital transformation and enablement of CA, CS, and related consultancy companies. However, the ability to use our software in regional languages can be a game changer for companies spread across India,” said Sujeet Karn, CEO of Woodapple and the chief product architect of ERPCA.

“We are committed to making ERPCA the best software solution for business management that any CA firm will need. We are continuing to build features to improve efficiency and effectiveness in every aspect of their operations with uncompromising attention to ease of use, convenience, security, and cost-effectiveness. Stay tuned for news of more such exciting upgrades!”

ERPCA (https://www.erpca.com) is the flagship software solution of Woodapple Software, a business software solutions company. It is the most advanced and user-friendly office automation and practice management software suite for the niche community of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Tax Consultants, and allied professional services firms. Adopted by over 6,000 users across India, its comprehensive capabilities include workflow and task management, employee/ resource management, client relationship management, billing management, and advanced business analytics, to name a few. Fully cloud and mobile-app-based, ERPCA can be used in 9 languages, on a Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Users will also get world-class support through multiple channels to ensure seamless operation.

Media & Business Contact:

Sujeet Karn,

CEO & Chief Product Architect

Tel: +91- 84510 51084

E-mail: Sujeet.karn@erpca.com

Address: Woodapple Software Solutions, Thane, Maharashtra

Website: https://www.erpca.com/

Visit https://www.erpca.com to sign up for a free trial of the product or request a demo.