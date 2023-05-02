Krish to exhibit at Seamless Middle East 2023

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — The eCommerce industry is projected to reach USD 20313.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028. It witnesses new trends and technological advancements every year. Seamless ME is one such event that brings together the entire commerce fraternity and connects like-minded professionals.

About Seamless Middle East 2023

Seamless DXB is among the biggest and boldest events that connect the most intelligent and innovative minds across the payments, fintech, commerce, digital marketing, home delivery, cards, and identity industries. It ignites new ideas and compels the audience to think differently. It will take place on the 23rd and 24th of May 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE. The two-day event will push the boundaries of current market thinking as innovators, disruptors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs come together under one roof.

Krish at Seamless Middle East 2023

Krish is stoked to exhibit at Stall # K69 at Seamless ME 2023 and network with industry leaders and clients. Sumesh Soman, their Director of Enterprise Sales, Naresh Sambhawani, the Enterprise Sales Manager, and Anupa Gandhi, the Strategic eCommerce consultant, will attend the event and look forward to connecting with industry peers and solution seekers to discuss eCommerce business growth. In addition, Krish is offering an exclusive eCommerce Effectiveness Audit for interested Seamless attendees that can help unveil the true potential of the business investment.

Mr. Sumesh Soman says, “It’s always a pleasure to be a part of Seamless events, especially in the Middle East. We can’t wait to be a part of the insightful sessions spanning diverse topics like eCommerce, payment trends, and the rise of omnichannel strategies. And, of course, meeting thought leaders and clients. Last year at Seamless, Saudi Arabia, we had an opportunity to see new faces, churn the innovative eCommerce trends, and offer value to clients with our ample knowledge in different facets of commerce. This year, we’re expecting the same kind of excitement at Dubai, the financial and business hub.”

About Krish

Krish is a full-service digital commerce agency that offers customized digital commerce solutions to facilitate sustainable, customer-centric, and result-oriented commerce. We strive for innovation and growth for our clients. With over 20 years of experience and 250+ eCommerce experts, we have delivered new technologies and built more than 350 projects all over the world. Our constant endeavor is to be aligned with the latest eCommerce trends and keep our clients stay ahead of the curve.

For more information about our offerings, visit our website: http://www.krishtechnolabs.com/.