Stand-Alone Radio Receivers Market Global Key Player, Demand, and Forecasts To 2028

Stand-Alone Radio Receivers Market Growth & Trends

The global stand-alone radio receivers market size is expected to reach USD 300.51 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising middle-class population in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil is driving the demand for stand-alone radio receiver devices. Major players operating in the stand-alone radio receiver industry are focusing on developing easy-to-use and high-performing devices due to steady demand from the consumer side.

Stand-Alone Radio Receivers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global stand-alone radio receivers market on the basis of distribution channel and region:

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the highest share of over 83% of the global market revenue in 2021. This includes hypermarkets, conventional stores

The online segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period in the stand-alone radio receivers market, due to its growing usage among the population. Customers have started buying products online due to the simplicity and convenience provided by this channel. Products are available at economic rates via online channels, when compared to offline. The upsurge in the sales of stand-alone radio receiver products, mainly through e-commerce

companies such as Walmart, Amazon, and company-owned websites, is likely to drive the development of this channel in the coming years. Online stores have a wide scope of choices accessible. There is no limit to the plans, materials, price, and styles, which makes the shopping experience a lot easier and better. The increasing inclination toward the internet and smart devices will further boost industry sales.

Stand-Alone Radio Receivers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are focusing on extensive R&D and launching energy-efficient products to meet the increasing demand. Key players are investing in acquisitions and mergers to increase their production capacity along with market expansion. These activities have created a way for the development of the business as well as the customer base of companies operating in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global stand-alone radio receivers market include,

Sony

Panasonic

Philips

Bose

Roberts Radio

Tivoli Audio

Ruark Audio

