Sugar Alcohol Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2028

Sugar Alcohol Market Growth & Trends

The global sugar alcohol market size is estimated to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing demand for low sugar or no sugar products due to rising health awareness, an increasing number of diabetic patients, and increasing demand from the food and beverage industry are expected to promote the sugar alcohol market growth over the next few years. Additionally, increasing chronic diseases among the citizens will further increase the demand for sugar alcohol from industry verticals.

Sugar Alcohol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the s alcohol market based on contain, industry vertical, and region:

Based on the Contain Insights, the market is segmented into Sorbitol, Mannitol, Xylitol, Maltitol, Others.

The Sorbitol segment contributed to the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2021 and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028. Sorbitol is one of the most popular sugar alternatives and is used for preparing sweets, oral products, and medicines. With increasing awareness among consumers and accepted sorbitol for applications across industries. With the increasing number of diabetic patients, this segment is expected to contribute the most to the market revenue.

Xylitol segment is forecast to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. The segment has become popular sugar alcohol as it has similarities to sucrose in terms of visually and taste. It is used for teeth treatments to reduce cavities as it is non-fermentable. It restricts the growth and reproduction of bacteria inside the mouth. Thus, it is widely used to produce oral care products which in turn will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Powder & Crystal and Liquid & Syrup.

The powder & crystal segment contributed the largest market share of more than 65% in 2021 and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. Powder and crystal form of sugar alcohol offers simplicity to handle, transport, and store. Thus, powder and crystal form of sugar alcohol is widely used in preparing food and beverages products.

Liquid & syrup is forecast to register a faster growth of CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028. Liquid and syrup form of sugar alcohol has the property of high-water solubility. Thus, the liquid and syrup form is widely used in applications in pharmaceuticals and personal care. The liquid form of isomalt is consumed more than its powder or crystal for food processing.

Based on the Industry Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care.

The food and beverage industry vertical contributed the largest share of more than 60% in 2021 to the global market revenue and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing health awareness among the citizens about diabetes and obesity will drive the segment growth as low-calorie sweets confectionaries, dairy, frostings, jams, syrups, sauces, and bakery products are getting popular. Thus, the food and beverages segment is contributing the most to global sugar alcohol market revenue.

The pharmaceutical industry vertical is estimated to register the fastest growth of CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028. The applications of sugar alcohol include producing hand sanitizers, medicines for diabetic patients, and protein supplements. Thus, this segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Sugar Alcohol Regional Outlook

Market Share Insights

April 2020: Ingredion launched ERYSTA, a polyol sweetener in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This ERYSTA allows food and beverage manufacturers to produce products to reduce or replace table sugar.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global sugar alcohol market include,

Cargill, Incorporated.

Roquette Freres

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

Tereos Participations SAS

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

SANXINYUAN FOOD Industry Corporation Limited (SFI corp.Ltd)

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd

Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.

