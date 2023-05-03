Women’s Shirts & Blouses Market Growth Opportunities into Regions 2028

Women’s Shirts & Blouses Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s shirts & blouses market size is estimated to reach USD 157.56 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global demand for women’s shirts & blouses is driven by the rapidly-growing working-class population, mostly in the Asia Pacific.

Women’s Shirts & Blouses Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s shirts & blouses market on the basis of fiber, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, Others.

The polyester segment dominated the market and contributed to the largest revenue share of around 49% in 2021, and is further forecast to expand with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber that contains compounds of the ester functional group. This fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the globe.

across the globe. The cellulosic segment is anticipated to advance at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2028. Cellulosic fiber is obtained from the processing of plant fibers such as wood pulp, seeds, etc. The growth of the segment is mainly associated with the increasing trend of using sustainable and eco-friendly products. Plant is the original nature of cellulose and a minimum carbon footprint is likely to accelerate the adoption of cellulosic fibers in various apparel options. With the increasing popularity of these fabrics among consumers, the segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the projection period.

The cotton segment accounted for the 2nd largest share in the global market, with over 31% revenue share in 2021. Cotton is increasingly preferred across the world, as it is most suitable during warm and hot seasons, and has no adverse effect on the skin.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel segment contributed the largest market share of around 80% in 2021. The offline channels include exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. Retail channels are more customer-oriented and provide better services, while also being trustworthy since it sells directly to customers. Moreover, this channel enables physical verification and trial of products before purchasing, thus contributing to the market revenue. Moreover, a majority of the key players carry out operations and sell their products via traditional offline channels.

The online distribution channel is expected to register a faster CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028 in the women’s shirts & blouses market. Customers across the world have started using online shopping portals and mobile apps due to ease, comfort, and convenience. And it is getting popular due to its simplicity and convenience, specifically for the younger generation. Products are available at economic rates via online channels, when compared to offline. Moreover, end-users choose the most trusted shopping portals to purchase due to the increasing penetration of the internet and smart devices. Thus, the growth of this segment is observed to be higher.

Women’s Shirts & Blouses Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

July 2019: Chanel expanded its online presence in China with the launch of Tmall’s luxury platform. Such initiatives are expected to boost the adoption rate of these products among consumers.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market for women’s shirts & blouses is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Key players are focusing on product launches to meet consumer expectations with changing fashion consciousness. Moreover, they are expanding their reach across the globe via joint ventures, agreements, and other strategies.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s shirts & blouses market include,

Dior

CHANEL

Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

