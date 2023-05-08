Seasoning & Spices Market Size worth USD 57.7 Billion By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 08, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Seasoning & Spices Industry Overview

The global seasoning & spices market is expected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumer willingness to experiment with new flavors and ethnic tastes have been creating the demand for seasoning & spices market. Further, the importance of consumption of herbs & spices for the well being is also driving the market growth.

The growing preference for spiciness and authenticity is leading to the demand for more regional-specific seasonings that add layers of flavor to traditional dishes from other parts of the world. The desire to navigate new taste territories is inspiring innovative seasoning blends that mix and match lesser-known ingredients. Eastern Mediterranean, North African, Southeast Asian, and Indian cuisines are among the top influencers for trending ingredients in the global seasoning & spices market.

Seasoning & Spices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the seasoning & spices market based on product, form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Spices, Herbs, and Salt & Salts Substitutes

The spices segment held the largest market share in the global revenue for 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period.

Globalization has exposed people to various flavors from around the globe and made them aware of the nutritional benefits associated with spices , which has propelled their demand in the international market.

, which has propelled their demand in the international market. As spices can produce different flavors easily, their demand is growing at a fast pace in the global market.

The herbs segment is anticipated to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the several health benefits associated with herbs, such as garlic, parsley, oregano, fennel, peppermint, and basil.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Foodservice and Retail

The foodservice channel accounted for a significant share of the global revenue in 2021 and remains the primary source of consumption of seasonings & spices.

The retail channel is expected to register faster growth during the forecast years from 2022 to 2030.

Sales through retail channels are expected to remain robust after COVID-19 as trends buoy demand.

Further, consumers have been prompted to use seasoning to grill their meat, fish, and vegetables to enhance their flavor, which is also expected to drive the segment’s growth.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Whole, Crushed, and Powder

The powder segment held the largest market share in the global revenue for 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period.

The whole seasoning & spices segment is anticipated to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period as the incorporation of whole spices enhances the aroma and flavor of the meals & dishes, thus driving the segment growth.

It is used in main dishes, entrées, dips, sauces & condiments, and snacks. Spicy desserts and beverages containing whole spices or seasonings such as mint, ginger, rosemary, clove, and parsley tend to appeal to several consumers, which is driving their usage in the foodservice sector.

Seasoning & Spices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The seasoning and spices market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. The majority of the market share is captured by key players like Ajinomoto Co, Inc.; ARIAKE JAPAN CO., LTD.; Associated British Foods plc; Kerry Group, and McCormick & Company, Inc. These manufacturers are adopting various strategies, including new product launches, expansion of product portfolios, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Seasoning & Spices market include:

Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

ARIAKE JAPAN CO, LTD.

Associated British Foods plc

Kerry Group

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Baria Pepper

Dohler Group

DS Group

Everest Spices

Bart Ingredients

