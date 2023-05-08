Game Applications Market Segmentation, Outlook and Forecast Report By 2028

Game Applications Market Growth & Trends

The global games applications market size is expected to reach USD 241.07 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2028. With rapid digitalization, the penetration of smartphones with advanced hardware capabilities has increased over the last couple of years. In addition, there are very few entry barriers to this market. Gaming apps are the best alternative to video and computer games considering convenience. With the availability of resources, the development of the gaming app is less complex. Social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, are also developing and offering a number of innovative gaming apps with a high level of differentiation and engaging end-users with games to enhance the advertising strategies. The Apple iOS store segment will register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Game Application Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global game applications market based on marketplace and region:

Based on the Marketplace Insights, the market is segmented into Google Play Store, Apple iOS Store and Others.

Based on the marketplace, the global market has been divided into Google play store, Apple iOS Store, and others. The Google play store segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 48.5% in 2021. Android users can use the Google play store and take advantage of cloud-based content management. Google play store is comparatively more economic than other app stores. Best Android widgets, price comparison tracker, open ecosystem, personalized alerts features for enhancing users’ experience, and intelligent multitasking system are fueling the market growth.

Android platform is providing offers thousands of innovative gaming apps. End users from APAC prefer to download gaming apps via the Google play store. The Apple iOS Store segment will register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This can be credited to the growing demand for the highly-secured and multitasking operating system from the smartphone users, particularly in the U.S. and U.K. Faster access and user-friendly interference are fueling the market growth. Cloud storage, efficient battery use, and impeccable security to expert-validated advice for games apps are also driving the market growth.

Game Applications Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established multinationals and several small- and medium-scale companies. Software companies are focusing on research & development activities to launch the latest technology to improve the access speed and boost the adoption of gaming apps. Moreover, these vendors are expanding their reach across all the regions to increase their market presence and revenues. Such initiatives are expected to drive the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global game applications market include,

Tencent

Nintendo

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

Electronic Arts Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Bethesda Softworks LLC

Zynga

Epic Games, Inc.

NetEase, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Game Applications Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.