Kyphoplasty Market Analysis and Comparison by end-user To 2030

Kyphoplasty Market Growth & Trends

The global kyphoplasty market size is expected to reach USD 950.83 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing geriatric population is a key contributing factor attributable to the market growth during the forecast period. Compression fractures affect many individuals worldwide. Vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) are the most common fracture in osteoporosis patients, affecting approximately 750,000 people every year. The occurrence of this condition gradually rises as people age, with an estimated 40% of women aged 80 and older affected.

Kyphoplasty Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kyphoplasty market on the basis of product, application, indication, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Balloon Catheters, Bone Access Devices, Cement Application Products, Bone Cement, Cement Mixing Systems, Instruments.

Bone access device segment held the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2021. Needles provide control & flexibility in accessing the vertebral body and delivering bone cement during vertebral compression fracture treatments. Globally, the prevalence of spine fractures and back pain is increasing at an exponential rate. Around 2% of American laborers suffer compensable back injuries annually—500,000 cases. Low back pain accounts for 19% of all labor compensation claims in the U.S. Thus, growth in the prevalence of such disease conditions is expected to impel market growth.

On the other hand, the balloon catheters segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing number of technological advancements with the advent of next-generation kyphoplasty balloons, enabling efficient procedures in the market. Besides, new product launch further contributes to market growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Vertebral Alignment Restoration, Spinal Fractures and Kyphosis.

The spinal fractures segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and witnessed lucrative growth due to the high adoption of kyphoplasty procedures for this application. Rising incidences of compressed bones of the spine due to cancer, and trauma have led to the growth of the market. The bones of people with cancer and elderly people can break easily with no or little force, therefore, increasing the incidences of cases leading to an increase in demand for kyphoplasty procedures.

Compression fractures affect many individuals worldwide. Vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) are the most common fracture in osteoporosis patients, affecting approximately 750,000 people every year. The occurrence of this condition gradually rises as people age, with an estimated 40% of women aged 80 and older affected. Therefore, supports overall market growth.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Osteoporosis and Others.

Osteoporosis segment held the largest revenue share of over 57.0% in 2021. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis can be attributed to the large market share of the segment over other segments. Osteoporosis is a chronic bone illness that is characterized by low bone mineral density, leading to reduced bone quality and an augmented susceptibility to fracture. According to the studies conducted among women in India, it is projected that among the 230 million Indians anticipated to be over the age of 50 years, 46 million are women with osteoporosis.

can be attributed to the large market share of the segment over other segments. Osteoporosis is a chronic bone illness that is characterized by low bone mineral density, leading to reduced bone quality and an augmented susceptibility to fracture. According to the studies conducted among women in India, it is projected that among the 230 million Indians anticipated to be over the age of 50 years, 46 million are women with osteoporosis. Alternatively, others segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Kyphoplasty is commonly used in the palliative treatment of metastatic vertebral tumors. From the viewpoint of aging patients in the U.S., kyphoplasty is cost-effective compared to nonsurgical treatment. As per a study published in the National Library of Medicine, the kyphoplasty procedure significantly and rapidly reduced pain intensity in cancer patients with VCFs.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading the market over the forecast period. Hospitals are the primary point of care for all kinds of health problems, due to which the segment is anticipated to hold the largest market size in the global market. Hospitals are an integral part of the healthcare industry and are the main revenue source for the entire sector, which drives research and innovation. Consequently, numerous corporations are making significant efforts, both in terms of revenue & marketing strategies, to endorse their product/services in hospitals.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. An ambulatory surgery center offers a convenient substitute to hospitals with the same quality of care at a lower cost to individuals. The increase in outpatient admissions can also be attributed to the growing acceptance of technologically advanced techniques in centers, rendering treatment cost-effective and speedier. Innovative surgical methods in such settings allow tests and procedures to be performed without hospital admission. This is expected to support segment growth.

Kyphoplasty Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2020: IZI Medical announced the introduction of an Osteo-site Vertebral Balloon for vertebral augmentation.

IZI Medical announced the introduction of an Osteo-site Vertebral Balloon for vertebral augmentation. June 2020: Joline GmbH & Co. KG received U.S. FDA approval for Joline Kyphoplasty products to treat vertebral compression fractures.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are involved in various strategies such as new product developments, distribution agreements, and expansion strategies to improve their market penetration.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global kyphoplasty market include,

Stryker

Medtronic Inc.

Smith & Nephew

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

IZI Medical Products

CareFusion

Merit Medical Systems

joimax GmbH

G21 S.r.l.

Joline GmbH & Co. KG

Seawon MediTech

Hensler Surgical Products

Taeyeon Medical Co., Ltd.

iMEDICOM

Jiangsu ChangMei Medtech Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Kyphoplasty Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.