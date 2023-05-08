Women’s Suits And Ensembles Market Analysis, Reviews and Precise Outlook to 2028

Women’s Suits And Ensembles Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s suits and ensembles market size is estimated to reach USD 16.01 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of working women, rising per capita income, and purchasing power. Additionally, rising corporate culture across the globe is contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, apparel manufacturers adopt automatic machines to increase production and reduce the cost associated with it.

Women’s Suits And Ensembles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the women’s suits and ensembles market based on Fiber, Distribution Channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, Others.

The polyester segment dominated the market and contributed to the largest revenue share in the global market of more than 45.0% in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber that contains compounds of the ester functional group. This fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the globe. This fiber is a durable and relatively more economic material used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumers prefer apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to all types of environmental conditions. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed the most for making apparel in the textile industry.

The cellulosic segment is forecast to expand with the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. The cellulosic fiber was obtained after the chemical processing of cotton, inters, and wood pulp. The segment is used to create a variety of fabrics such as denim, corduroy, muslin, linen, and organza. With the increasing popularity of these fabrics among consumers, it is expected that the segment will witness momentous growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channels contributed to a larger market share of more than 75% in 2021. Offline channels include exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. The segment comprises organized retail channels which are more customer-oriented and provide better services by selling a variety of apparel directly to the end-users. Additionally, these stores provide a choice of physical verification and trials & facility of products to the end-users, thus contributing to the market revenue.

The online distribution channel is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028. Customers started using online shopping portals and mobile apps for shopping, and they are getting popular due to their simplicity and convenience. Products are available at more economical rates via online channels compared to offline. Moreover, end-users choose the most trusted shopping portals to purchase from due to the increasing penetration of the internet and smart devices. Thus, the growth of this segment is observed to be greater.

Women’s Suits And Ensembles Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The women’s suits & ensembles market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Vendors are focusing on product launches to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s suits and ensembles market include,

Dior

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

