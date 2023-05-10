U.S. Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Key Players, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines Industry Overview

The U.S. hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market size is expected to reach USD 488.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for hotels and resorts varies by property type and is influenced by factors such as location, size, and on-site amenities.

The market is likely to be driven by rising disposable income, the popularization of weekend culture, the introduction of low-cost airline services, and the developing service industry. Some of the primary factors responsible for drawing clients to hotels and resorts include inflation in spending power and style of living. Furthermore, the rise of digital innovation aided in the recording of this rising number, as well as the ability of players who manage shared spaces, such as Airbnb, to reach out to their target audience.

U.S. Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines market based on type:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hotel, Resorts, and Cruise

The hotel segment of the U.S. hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market accounted for the largest revenue share of around 90% in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an excellent opportunity for the hotel industry to engage in innovative contactless technology solutions, given all of the current obstacles and constraints.

Customers have shown a strong interest in technology such as contactless payments , digital messaging, self-service check-in, and smartphone-activated room keys in recent years, in addition to online booking systems.

, digital messaging, self-service check-in, and smartphone-activated room keys in recent years, in addition to online booking systems. The cruise companies stated they were expecting pent-up demand in the second quarter of 2021, but that demand dropped down after a few months. Several businesses have incurred significant costs as a result of the pandemic, causing them to reduce their occupancy and employees.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches to enhance their portfolio offering in the market. In July 2021, Carnival Corp announced that their new ship, the Mardi Gras, would set sail from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean. The ship is the first in the world to feature a rollercoaster on board, as well as the first in North America to be fueled by liquefied natural gas, according to Carnival Corp.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines market include:

Marriott International, Inc.

Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC.

Hilton

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

IHG

Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

G6 Hospitality LLC.

American Cruise Lines

Carnival Corp

AIDA Cruises

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.