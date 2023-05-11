CLEARWATER, FL. 2023-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — FAULHABER has added another extremely compact Motion Controller without housing to its product range. The new Motion Controller is ideal for integration in equipment manufacturing and medical technology applications. With 36 V and 3 A (peak current 9 A), it covers the power range up to approx. 100 W and is suitable for DC-motors with encoder, brushless drives or linear motors.

New family member for the medium power range up to approx. 100 W: The compact dimensions of the MC3603 make it especially suitable for integration in equipment manufacturing and medical technology applications. © FAULHABER

Miniature motors and micromotors only become a reliable drive system when combined with the matching Motion Controller. This is why the extensive range of motors offered by the drive specialist FAULHABER (see company box) includes a broad selection of Motion Controllers which are designed in different power classes with or without housing for a wide variety of applications. There is now a new addition to the family of Motion Controllers without housing: The MC3603 (Fig. 1) which owing to its compact size is ideal for integration in equipment manufacturing and medical technology applications. With 36 V and 3 A (peak current 9 A), the new Motion Controller covers the medium power range up to approx. 100 W. It is suitable for “normal” DC-motors with encoder, brushless drives and linear motors. The I/O options and encoder interfaces are the same as the rest of the product family. USB, RS232, CANopen and EtherCAT are available for communication. The Motion Controller already has the new firmware version “M”. To ensure simple and convenient system setup, the latest update (version 6.9) of the FAULHABER Motion Manager should be used.





Motion controllers for various application areas. They comply with current EMC regulations. The detailed documentation supports the user during the certification of his own devices.© FAULHABER



EMC-compliant design for all Motion Controllers

With the introduction of the new MC 3603, the Motion Controllers now cover the entire application range typical for miniature motors and micromotors (Fig. 2), starting with the postage stamp sized MC 3001 with 30 W and 1 A (peak current 2 A) through to the MC 5010, the largest member of the family with 10 A (peak current 30 A), which is designed for installation in switching cabinets and has been tried and tested primarily in the industrial sector. All motion controllers comply with current EMC regulations. This is why the drive specialists have explored this complex topic in great detail. Not only has the hardware been appropriately optimized, but the documentation has also been redesigned to provide users with the best possible support during the certification of their own devices.

www.faulhaber.com/en/motion/motion-controllers-for-miniature-drives-and-microdrives/

Further information on EMC: www.faulhaber.com/en/motion/faulhaber-publishes-specialist-book/



Link to book: Electromagnetic Compatibility of Electric Miniature Drives | Vogel-Fachbuch

Company box: The drive experts from Schönaich

FAULHABER is specialized in the development, production and deployment of high-precision miniaturized and miniature drive systems, servo components and drive electronics with up to 250 watts of output power. This includes putting into effect customer-specific packaged solutions as well as an extensive range of standard products, such as Brushless Motors, DC-Micromotors, Encoders and Motion Controllers. The FAULHABER trademark is recognised worldwide as a symbol of high quality and reliability in complex and demanding application areas, such as medical technology, factory automation, precision optics, telecommunications, aviation and aerospace, and robotics. From the powerful DC-motor with a continuous torque of 224 mNm to the filigree micro drive with an outer diameter of 1.9 mm, the FAULHABER standard range can be combined in more than 25 million different ways to create the optimum drive system for a particular application. At the same time, this technological construction kit is the basis for modifications which allow to configure special versions to meet the specific needs of customers.

www.faulhaber.com

FAULHABER MICROMO LLC

14881 Evergreen Ave

Clearwater, FL 33762-3008

USA

Drew Adrienne

Phone : 727-209-9215

adrienne.drew@faulhaber.com