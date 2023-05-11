FPT INDUSTRIAL TO SHOWCASE THE POWER OF ELECTRICITY AT ACT EXPO 2023

ANAHEIM, CA, 2023-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — FPT Industrial, an Iveco Group brand, will be exhibiting at ACT Expo 2023, being held at the Anaheim Convention Center (Anaheim, California, USA) from 1 to 4 May 2023. One of the world’s leading manufacturers of power units, FPT Industrial will be welcoming customers, partners and attendees at 2nd level – meeting room 251B to show off its range of ePowertrain products and solutions.

FPT Industrial is one of the major global players in the world of electric propulsion, designing, developing and producing a wide and differentiated range of zero-emission products. The brand boasts several R&D centers dedicated to research, design and testing of the most innovative solutions for the mobility of tomorrow, and an ePowertrain production hub located in Turin (Italy).

FPT Industrial’s portfolio includes various eDriveline solutions for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The 140kW central drive allows easy installation of a full electric solution even on the most complex existing vehicle architectures, while the electrified axles, providing from 145kW to 840 kW of power, are a zero-emission solution for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Designed for the Nikola Tre BEV and already installed on production vehicles, the eAX 840-R can be seen first-hand at the Nikola stand at ACT Expo.

FPT Industrial’s ePowertrain portfolio also includes energy storage systems with a nominal energy range from 37 kWh to 69 kWh, configurable in multi-pack solutions. Validated with the strictest application standards, these battery packs are fully customizable thanks to the flexibility of the internally developed and proprietary battery management system.

FPT Industrial’s ePowertrain range is manufactured in a new plant inaugurated on October 18, 2022. This new site is fully dedicated to the production of electric axles and electric central drives for heavy commercial vehicles, and to the assembly of battery packs for LCVs, minibuses, and buses.



With a total area of over 150,000 sq ft, the ePowertrain plant features four parallel production lines for battery pack assembly – one for the 37 kWh battery packs and one for the 69 kWh version – production of central drives, and production of HCV eAxles. At full capacity, the ePowertrain plant will produce more than 20,000 batteries and 20,000 electrified axles per year.

The first totally carbon-neutral Iveco Group plant, the new production site achieves its sustainability targets by offsetting its CO2 emissions with the purchase of energy from renewable resources and carbon credits. In addition, the plant generates its own energy with solar panels on the façade and through innovative technologies such as a mini-wind tower and the “Smart Flower” – solar panels installed on a rotating base to track the movement of the sun.

HCV Class 8 eAxle 840-R – DESIGNED FOR NIKOLA TRE, ENGINEERED FOR CUSTOMERS’ NEEDS

Installed for the first time on the Nikola Tre BEV, the eAX 840-R is a dual-motor e-axle for vehicles up to 44 tonnes GVW – Class 8 which offers high performance and efficiency, reliability, and low TCO, with long lubrication intervals and a rated service lifetime of up to 750,000 miles.

MCV & HCV Class 6 to 8 eAxle 375-R – FULLY INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR CO2-FREE LOGISTICS

The eAX 375-R will suit medium-duty 4×2/6×2 and heavy-duty 6×4 vehicles, delivering high performance and efficiency, thanks to its two-speed gear set. The second-generation eAxle is designed to be fully scalable, to accommodate specific customer requirements, and to broaden the range of applications.

LCV Class 3 eAxle 145-R – FULLY INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS FOR CO2-FREE LOGISTICS

The product has been designed to replace traditional powertrain solutions on existing standard platforms, minimizing the impact and the adaptations required. Thanks to FPT Industrial’s engineering know-how, the product is available in multiple configurations.

LCV & MINIBUS CENTRAL DRIVE – eCD 140 – FOR INTEGRATING ELECTRIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INTO EXISTING CONVENTIONAL VEHICLES

FPT Industrial’s engineering team has designed a lean, integrated central drive system in order to guarantee easy integration into existing platforms. For rear-wheel drive applications, as with all brand products, the eCD 140 is extremely durable, efficient, and reliable (up to 220,000 miles, with lifetime lubrication).

BATTERY PACKS

Thanks to the know-how of FPT Industrial’s partner Microvast, a Texas-based company and market leader in ultra-fast-charging long-life battery power systems, the brand has started battery pack development and production for commercial vehicle, minibus, and bus applications, featuring a multipack option for both goods and passenger transport missions.

eBS 37 – BATTERY PACK FOR ZERO-EMISSION URBAN MOBILITY

FPT Industrial’s 37 kWh Battery Pack for LCV and Minibus applications incorporates Microvast cells with their unique lithium-ion technology offering impressive energy density and depth-of-discharge (95%), with advantages in terms of reduced battery weight. Thanks to NMC technology (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese), the most high-performance solution to date (for commercial vehicle applications), the eBS 37 also offers quick charging.

eBS 69 – BATTERY PACK FOR ZERO-EMISSION PASSENGER TRANSPORT

FPT Industrial’s 69 kWh Battery Pack for bus applications is configurable in multi-pack solutions and incorporates Microvast cells with their unique Lithium-ion technology for impressive energy density, offering best-in-class performance in urban and intercity bus applications. Thanks to NMC technology (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese), the most versatile, powerful, and high-performance solution to date, the eBS 69 also offers particularly quick charging.

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.

