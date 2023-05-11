Indian AI startup ecosystem joins hands to launch a centralized hub of all the latest AI Research Papers

NEWARK, DE, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —Over the past few months, the growth in R&D in the field of AI has been significant. With the potential to revolutionize industries and transform how everything on the internet functions today, AI has captured the attention of researchers, companies, and businesses around the world. The increasing volume of R&D in AI has been driven by various factors, including the availability of large amounts of data, advances in computational power, and the development of new algorithms and models. These factors have made it possible to develop AI systems that can perform complex tasks with a high degree of accuracy, such as natural language processing, image and speech recognition, and predictive analytics.

As a result of this growth in R&D, there has been a surge in the number of research studies being conducted in the field of AI. However, one of the biggest challenges faced by researchers and enthusiasts is the lack of a centralized hub for AI-related papers, making it difficult to access the information they need.

AI-RnD aims to address this challenge by providing a centralized repository for AI-related papers. The platform provides easy access to the latest research in the field, promotes collaboration, and encourages the building upon the work of others. The platform offers papers on a wide range of AI-related topics, including machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, robotics, and more.

“We believe that AI-RnD has the potential to be a valuable resource for the AI community, and we are excited to launch this platform to help researchers and enthusiasts stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the field,” said Ishaan Bhola, the founder of AI-RnD.

AI-RnD is open to researchers, enthusiasts, and builders from around the world. The platform is available now and can be accessed by visiting https://www.ai-rnd.com/. The company invites all members of the AI community to visit the site and provide feedback on the platform.