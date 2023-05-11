International Barber and Beauty Institute Expands to Long Island, Offering Advanced Haircutting Training

NEW YORK, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — The International Barber and Beauty Institute (IBBI) is proud to announce expanding its training programs to Long Island. The new location will allow aspiring barbers and hair stylists to enroll in advanced haircutting training in Long Island.

For over a decade, the IBBI has offered aspiring hair professionals the highest caliber of training. As a result, students will graduate with the tools, abilities, and information necessary to become successful professionals in the beauty industry. In addition, the institute has repeatedly demonstrated that it can produce professionals with a high level of expertise that go on to have successful jobs.

The program in advanced haircutting is a thorough training course aimed at improving the skills and knowledge of experienced barbers and hair stylists. This course will teach you various advanced hairstyling methods, such as razor cutting, texturizing, layering, and more. The program is taught by instructors who have years of experience working in the beauty business and are highly talented and experienced in their fields.

“We are thrilled to bring our advanced haircutting training program to Long Island. Our goal is to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to take their careers to the next level. We believe that our program will provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the highly competitive beauty industry.” said the director of the IBBI.

Registration open!

Students will receive personalized guidance and hands-on training, ensuring they can master the techniques. Registration for the advanced haircutting training program is now open. Interested students can contact the International Barber and Beauty Institute to learn more about the program and to enroll. The IBBI is committed to providing exceptional educational services to students, and the expansion of its programs to Long Island is a testament to its dedication to the beauty industry.

About International Barber and Beauty Institute

The International Barber and Beauty Institute (IBBI) is a highly respected educational institution that provides comprehensive training for aspiring barbers and hair stylists. Led by owner Sam Abayev, who has over 25 years of professional barbering experience, IBBI’s team of skilled, passionate, and experienced instructors is committed to putting students first and equipping them with the fundamental skills needed to start successful careers in the appearance enhancement and beauty profession.

At IBBI, students are provided with quality teaching and equipped with the knowledge and materials needed to excel in their chosen profession. The institute offers comprehensive courses that cover a wide range of topics, including haircutting, coloring, styling, and more. The training is delivered in a real salon setting, providing students with practical experience working with clients.

IBBI recognizes that every student has unique needs and goals and strives to provide personalized learning experiences. The instructors are dedicated to helping students achieve their full potential by providing guidance and support tailored to their needs.

If you have been searching for Advanced barbering courses near me, halt your hunt and bank upon the International Barber and Beauty Institute (IBBI).