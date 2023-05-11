How to Use Chat GPT: Step by Step to Start Open AI ChatGPT

PUNJAB, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — ChatGPT is a chatbot type of Artificial Intelligence which was developed in year of 2022. In this single year, world is taken to a storm by the newly launched AI technology which can be accessed for free by the million of years. Here in this post, I would like to describe Step By Step process to use chat GPT, how to login in chatGPT, website and other essential information. Go through the complete blog to collect all the required information.

What is chatGPT ?

In simple language, ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot created by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI and made accessible to the general public through web browsers. It can be utilised on chat.openai.com, which is its website. This demonstrates that chatGPT can understand responses that seem to be coming from humans.

Within a short period of time, it has started a new global race in the field of AI. Since its release in November 2022, it has been a hot issue in business circles. What, therefore, makes ChatGPT special? ChatGPT can converse with you as if you were speaking to someone who is extremely knowledgeable. Using Chat GPT, you may debate the past, present, and future. In addition, it can also write code and make lyrics for your favourite musician.

How to Use chatGPT ?

How to Use ChatGPT is now a question. The most common gadgets that are utilised by everyone are smartphones. Users can use ChatGPT for free on both Android and iOS devices. Nevertheless, Open AI ChatGPT Login is only accessible via a web browser. The conversation bot has not yet been implemented in an app. It is anticipated that the ChatGPT will soon be made accessible for download from Play shops as the engineers are now working on it. ChatGPT can play games, develop computer programmes, make music, write essays for students, stimulate an ATM, and perform a number of other tasks. Typically, it imitates human conversationalists. So, we have provided a detailed view on how to use the for users.

chatGPT Features

Now, web browsers such as Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox, and others support ChatGPT. The following table lists the ChatGPT Features in tabular format. Users can look at the table below to learn the relevant information.

Login to chatGPT

Here is a step-by-step tutorial for the Chat GPT login process if you have any questions. The webpage for Chat GPT is chat.openai.com. To utilise this popular software, one must register on this website. Any age group can utilise OpenAI Chat GPT because of its age-neutral architecture. OpenAI’s developers have not yet made the app version available. As a result, in order to utilise it, you must register on the OpenAI website.

How to open Chat GPT Mobile App

The ChatGPT is designed exclusively for usage by users of web browsers. The ChatGPT Mobile App has not yet been made available. The creators are trying to release the mobile app’s free version as soon as possible for Apple and Android cellphones. Soon, the Open AI Chat GPT Mobile App will become live. Users can visit the official website to obtain information till then if they wish to access the ChatGPT Capabilities. Any browser must be opened, then users must launch AI ChatGPT.If they already have an account, sign in to chat.openai.com and register. But, users must first register an account if they don’t already have one.

ChatGPT Step By Step Guide

The ChatGPT Step by Step Guide on how to utilise the newest technology must be followed by those who want to use the Chatbot. The data presented below contains the fundamental instructions for using the ChatGPT software.

First, launch the web browser on your desktop or smartphone and go to chat.openai.com.

the Try ChatGPT banner that appears at the top of the screen, and then click on it.

If you are a new user, you must register with a new phone number or email address.

then click signup to log in with the credentials you supplied when creating your account.

The account will then be validated by sending the OTP to the mobile number or email address using the Open AI ChatGPT Login credentials.

Once the account has been validated, you can move on to providing the additional information requested.

You can now access the ChatGPT Features, which are available to everyone at no cost.

One can use the ChatGPT with ease by following the aforementioned instructions.

chat.openai.com Advantages

The benefits of chat.openai.com are as follows:

Due to its simplicity, users of any age can utilise it.

The use of ChatGPT is quite flexible, and it simulates human conversation.

Every detail can be provided using the AI ChatGPT when preparing a party, completing homework, etc.

enables the writing of poetry or song lyrics.

Programs for computers can be written and then debugged..

Any query in ChatGPT is filtered through OpenAI to stop the presentation of the basic results and it stops any racist prompts.

How to use Chat GPT after Account Creation ?

You can utilise Chat GPT now that you have successfully made an account there. Simple and straightforward to use, it is. Simply enter any query you want to know the answer to in the search bar.

For instance, enter your search term in the search box if you’re looking for a dish’s recipe.

The Chat Chat search bar is seen in the following screenshot.

Is it free to use Chat GPT?

Indeed, using Chat GPT is free. According to some estimates, OpenAI spends almost $3 million per month to keep its usage for people going. OpenAI has, however, also debuted its premium edition, which will cost money in the near future.