8th Edition of World Nanotechnology Conference & World Nano 2024

SINGAPORE, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —The Nanotechnology Conferences is an international event that brings together leading researchers, academics, and industry professionals to share their latest research findings and technological advancements in the field of nanotechnology. The 8th Edition of World Nanotechnology Conference is scheduled to take place from March 18-20, 2024, in Singapore. This year’s conference will be a hybrid event, allowing attendees to participate either in-person or virtually.

The theme of the Nanomaterials Conference is “Nanotechnology: Transcending All Limits by Retrospection of Advances.” This theme aims to explore the latest developments and innovations in the field of nanotechnology and how these advances are transforming various industries, including medicine, electronics, and energy.

The Nanomaterials Conferences will provide a platform for researchers to share their findings and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the field. The Nanotechnology Conference will feature keynote speakers from various disciplines, including nanomedicine, materials science, and electronics. The speakers will share their expertise and insights on the latest developments in nanotechnology, and how they are transforming various industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from these experts and engage in discussions about the future of nanotechnology

The Nanotechnology Conference program will provide a platform for attendees to share their research findings, collaborate with peers, and learn about the latest advances in nanotechnology.

The Nanotechnology Conferences 2024 will provide attendees with ample networking opportunities, both in-person and virtually. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading researchers, academics, and industry professionals from around the world. These networking opportunities will provide attendees with the chance to forge new partnerships, exchange ideas, and learn from their peers.

Conference Full Name: 8th Edition of World Nanotechnology Conference

Conference Short Name: World Nano 2024

Conference Theme: Nanotechnology: Transcending All Limits by Retrospection of Advances.”

Conference Venue: Singapore

Conference Address: Village Hotel Bugis

390 Victoria St, Singapore 188061

Event Mode: Hybrid Event: both onsite and online versions / Virtual

