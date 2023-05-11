IVF Treatment Success Story of Indian Couple – Dr. Rupali

NEW DELHI, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — IVF has helped countless couples achieve their dream of having a child..This blog shares a couple story who have gone through infertility and IVF treatments. Rupali Goyal Bassi is a renowned IVF Specialist in New Delhi. She has more than 16 years of experience and is very supportive throughout the IVF process. She is always available to answer the questions and reassure parents when you are feeling anxious. It offers a supportive community for those going through similar experiences and provides hope for those who are struggling to conceive.

A couple from India had been trying to conceive for years without success. They had suffered a lot like 9 abortions, they decided to try one more time, and to their surprise, the woman became pregnant and gave birth to a healthy baby. Couple had a positive experience with doctor Rupali Bassi Goyal during the pregnancy and birth of the baby. Newbie parents were so happy and named their baby after a doctor and showed their gratitude and appreciation for the doctor’s care and expertise. They said they will be forever grateful to Dr. Rupali for making this possible.



IVF (In vitro fertilization) success rates can vary depending on several factors, including the age of the woman, the cause of infertility, and the quality of the eggs and sperm. However, the success rate of IVF has been steadily increasing over the years due to advancements in technology and medical techniques.

Here are some of the reasons why IVF treatment can be a good choice for couples who are struggling to conceive naturally:

Helps couples who have difficulty getting pregnant: IVF can help couples who have been trying to conceive for a long time without success, due to infertility or other medical conditions.

Increases the chances of conception: IVF can improve the chances of conception by bypassing certain barriers, such as low sperm count or blocked fallopian tubes.

Allows for genetic testing: IVF allows for genetic testing of embryos before they are implanted, which can help prevent the transmission of certain genetic disorders.

Offers control over the timing of conception: IVF treatment allows couples to control the timing of conception, which can be helpful for couples who have busy schedules or other time constraints.

Helps same-sex couples and single individuals: IVF treatment can help same-sex couples and single individuals have children through donor eggs or sperm, or through surrogacy.

Overall, IVF treatment can be a good option for couples or individuals who have been struggling to conceive naturally and who are looking for a safe and effective way to start or grow their family.