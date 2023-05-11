UAE finance ministry amends some provision of VAT laws.

For Immediate Release AKAI Business Solutions FZCO

30th April 2023 Dubai – United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Federal decree law no. 8 of 2017 on Value Added Tax has been amended wide.

Federal decree law no. 18 of 2022 changes made are referred to as the amendment.

These amendments are effective from 2023 according to the news agency.

The UAE in 2018 introduced 5% on goods and services in order to boost the economy and less dependence on oil. The UAE will also introduce a 9% federal corporate on the amount of profit of businesses from the financial year starting on or after June 1, 2023. The ministry of finance said on January 1. a standard statutory tax rate of 9% applies on those companies that ranked UAE competitively with other financial centers and other countries who have developed economies around the world.

Some of the major amendments introduced by federal decree law no. 18 of 2022 on the amendment of some provisions of federal decree law no. 8 of 2017 on VAT include the following points:

Registered person who make taxable supplies are allowed to apply for an exception from VAT registration if all of their supplies are zero rated.

Setting a 4-day period to a tax credit note to settle output tax in line for tax issues invoices.

The federal tax authority may strictly deregister registered person in specific cases if found necessary.

A total number of 24 changes has been introduced by federal decree law no. 18 of 2022 on the amendment of some provisions of federal decree law no. 18 of 2017 on VAT and article is added in respect of the statute of limitation to the VAT laws.

THE MOST IMPORTANT CHANGES INCLUDE:

Under ARTICLE 55, which deals with the recovery of pre-registration input VAT, the amendment now allows the taxable person to recover VAT paid.

Under ARTICLE 65(4) it will be mandatory for the taxable person to pay the VAT to the federal tax authority in such cases where person issues a tax invoice stating VAT on it or receives amendment as VAT.

The date of issuing a tax invoice under ARTICLE 26 will be 14 days from the dated supply.

Under ARTICLE 33, the place of residence of a principal is redefined as that of the agent.

The Gulf Estate levies no income tax. But at the start of 2018, the UAE enacted a 5% VAT.

Additionally, the UAE collects a tourism tax equal to about 10% of the price of a hotel room on oil firms and foreign banks.

Article 5 supply of goods entry into a contract between more than two parties entailing transfer of good at a later time will be considered a supply of goods.

Article 27 place of supply of goods continuous supply as per new clause place of supply of good that include export or import will be inside UAE if Article 26(1) applied and the ownership of the goods has been transferred inside UAE.

Article 30 place of supply in special cases transport related services. Clause is extended to include transport elated services in the rule of special place of supply means place where transportation starts.

With all these amendments Akai group will keep on giving its top rated services and will continue being a Top Accounting and Auditing Company in Dubai along with being Top VAT Service provider in UAE.