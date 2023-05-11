Metalworking Fluids Market Key Driving Factors Analysis Report By 2030

Metalworking Fluids Market Growth & Trends

The global metalworking fluids market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 million by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period. The demand is attributed to arise in demand for automotive and industrial machinery. Individual end-use sectors, such as machinery, metal fabrication, and transportation equipment, are driving the expansion of the market.

Metalworking Fluids Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the metalworking fluids market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, industrial end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Mineral, Synthetic and Bio-based.

The mineral segment dominated the market accounting for the largest share of more than 48.1% of the global revenue in 2021. The high share is attributed to the consumption of mineral-based oils owing to their lowcost. Due to price-conscious consumers, small- and medium-scale manufacturers typically use mineral oil-based MWFs. Over the forecast period, this is expected to have an impact on the market growth. Mineral-based fluids are also utilized in a variety of machining processes, such as turning, grinding, broaching, drilling, and milling. Synthetic MWFs are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growth is anticipated due to the characteristics imparted by MWFs, such as enhanced tool life and excellent surface finish. Synthetic oils are in high demand due to their ability to reduce friction between work pieces, eliminate waste, and extend sump life. Large-scale manufacturers in many countries have embraced semi-synthetic MWFs, resulting in an increase in synthetic MWF penetration over the last few years, which is expected to continue during the projected period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neat Cutting Oils, Water Cutting Oils, Corrosion Preventive Oils, Others.

The neat cutting oil segment accounted for the largest share of more than 42.00% of the global revenue in 2021. The growth is attributed to a rise in demand from the automobile, aerospace, marine, and construction sectors. They are utilized in a wide range of machining processes, as well as in a variety of cutting operations. Because of their capacity to supply cost-effective solutions, they have significant demand from the high-volume manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific’s emerging economies.

The water-cutting oil segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2021. The growth is credited to the increase in the consumption of these fluids in various complex machining operations. These fluids are utilized in a variety of procedures where heat dissipation is critical for a successful machining process and high-quality products.

The semi-synthetic cutting oil segment in water cutting oil is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The growth is credited to its application in cast iron, aluminum components, and machining operations, such as sawing, drilling, turning, and milling. The rising use of these oils in the aforementioned applications is expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Metal Fabrication, Transportation Equipment, Machinery, Others.

The machinery segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 41.00% of the global revenue due to high product demand. The demand is attributed to a rise in the consumption of MWFs in agriculture equipment, earth moving equipment, and automotive components. Significant growth of the MWFs market is projected to be aided by the rising demand from construction equipment

The transportation equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high product demand in transportation equipment along with development in infrastructure. Metalworking fluids are used in operations where heat dissipation is critical for effective machining and to aid in the production of high-quality products.

Based on the Industrial End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Electrical & Power, Agriculture, Automobile, Aerospace, Rail, Marine, Telecommunication, Healthcare.

The construction segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 28.6% in 2021 due to increased demand for construction machinery and related parts required for industrial, residential, and commercial construction. The construction industry manufactures various types of equipment, such as excavators , loaders, forklifts, cranes, dozers, and others.

, loaders, forklifts, cranes, dozers, and others. The automobile industry is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a rise in spending capacity on luxurious cars across the globe. Different metals, such as steel, aluminum, and others, need the machine shop to use particular metalworking processes to increase productivity and optimize the cost.

Metalworking Fluids Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive with the big international brands focusing on the development of long-term relationships with end-users. With a rise in the manufacturing, automotive, and transportation sectors, the competition is also anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global metalworking fluids market include,

Houghton International, Inc.

Blaser Swisslube AG

BP plc

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Total S.A.

FUCHS

Chevron Corp.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

Order a free sample PDF of the Metalworking Fluids Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.