Teeth Whitening Market Segmentation, and Growth Outlook Report By 2030

Teeth Whitening Market Growth & Trends

The global teeth whitening market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as an increase in awareness concerning oral hygiene and advancements in cosmetic dentistry procedures are driving the demand for teeth whitening products.

Teeth Whitening Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global teeth whitening market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Whitening Toothpaste, Whitening Gels & Strips, Light Teeth Whitening Device, Other Products.

Whitening toothpaste accounted for the highest market share of 33% in 2021. Based on product the industry is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, light teeth whitening device, and others. Whitening toothpaste accounted for the largest market share as they are affordable and there is a presence of key players like P&G and Colgate Palmolive in the market. Moreover, the introduction of active charcoal toothpaste is highly absorbent and is effective in removing dental stains. However, whitening toothpaste contains less amount of hydrogen peroxide and therefore only whitens the teeth 2 times the color of the original teeth.

and therefore only whitens the teeth 2 times the color of the original teeth. Teeth whitening gels and devices are the fastest-growing product segment. This is because teeth whitening gels are efficient in removing pigmentation and provide dramatic results. The amalgamation of teeth whitening gel along with LED whitening devices is proving to be effective as light devices speed up p the chemical reactions that remove the stains from teeth. Therefore, this segment is experiencing high growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline distribution segment of the teeth whitening market held the largest revenue share of 61% in 2021. Products like whitening toothpaste and strips are mostly brought through offline channels like retail stores and therefore account for a high market share. According to semantics, offline sales of toothpaste account for 95% of global sales.

However, sales through the online network are increasing at a tremendous pace and are growing six times faster. Companies like Colgate and P&G have witnessed an increase in whitening products through online channels. In 2019, Colgate’s eCommerce sales increased by 26% globally with strong growth in North America. Moreover, online channels offer a variety of products at a cost-effective price. Hence their popularity is rising.

Teeth Whitening Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

February 2020: P&G launched Crest Whitening Emulsions in two varieties-With Built-in Applicator for On the Go and With Whitening Wand with 5 times more active hydrogen peroxide.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of these companies are involved in the modification of already launched products thereby enhancing their product portfolios. Consolidated partnerships between companies in this industry are a frequent phenomenon to keep ahead of other competitors.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global teeth whitening market include,

Colgate Palmolive

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

Brodie & Stone

Unilever

Church & Dwight Co.

