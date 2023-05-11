U.S. Cannabis Packaging Market In-Depth Analysis And Future Growth Report 2030

U.S. Cannabis Packaging Industry Overview

The U.S. cannabis packaging market size was valued at USD 842.7 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis usage in U.S. states. The recreational use of cannabis is also gaining a green signal from the states, which is further supporting the market growth. The major revenue-driven states of the country include California, Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Illinois. These are considered mature markets of the country, which have legalized the use of cannabis in the medical industry due to its health benefits.

However, some of them are into the legalization process for recreational use but are projected to acquire legal permission soon in the estimated timeframe. Moreover, other states are also encouraging the medical use of cannabis, such as Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont, with the established medical cannabis programs. It is one of the fastest-growing markets on account of the increasing demand for cannabis among consumers due to its several health benefits, such as if offers relief from chronic pain, improves lung capacity, helps lose weight, regulates& prevents diabetes, fights cancer, helps treat depression, and regulates seizures.

Thus, its packaging market is simultaneously gaining growth in the country. The aforementioned health benefits of cannabis are supporting its demand among consumers and more people are supporting its legalization in the country at least for medical usage. Thus, continuously rising awareness among consumers is projected to support the product demand, boosting its packaging market growth over the forecast period. The recreational usage of cannabis is also experiencing growth along with governmental support by allowing the legal sales of recreational cannabis products in the market. Thus, increasing sales of these products for adult use are also driving the need associated with the packaging that can prevent direct child contact.

Thus, the demand for child resistance solutions is also increasing in the market. According to a survey jointly conducted by the Council on Responsible Cannabis Regulation (CRCR) and the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) in 2015, out of the total respondents, 58% supported mandatory child-resistant solutions for cannabis flower, 75% supported for concentrates, and 57% supported for non-ingestible infused products. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the growth and working of most of the industries in the country due to several restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, the cannabis market has experienced a major boost in the year 2020 due to the rise in demand for recreational cannabis products, thus the demand for packaging has increased during the period. The stay-at-home orders have spiked the demand because the people were unsure when they will be able to get out of home and reach the dispensaries thus they purchased in stocks, which have boosted the sales in the country. In addition, rising product consumption to get relief from or deal with the mental conditions evolved from the loss of people or income sources has also boosted the market growth during the pandemic.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. cannabis packaging market include

Berry Global Inc.

KushCo Holdings Inc.

L. CLARK

IMPAK Corporation

Pollen Gear

Cannaline Cannabis Packaging Solutions

N2 Packaging Systems, LLC

Green Rush Packaging

Norkol Packaging LLC

MMC DEPOT

