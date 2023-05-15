Baby Bottle Market Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Bottle Industry Overview

The global baby bottle market size is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing consumer expenditure on baby bottles, is because of long working hours and the busy schedules of parents in urban households that are resulting in a growing inclination toward infant formula over breastfeeding, thereby driving the adoption of baby bottles. The convenience these products offer, in addition to improved product features and quality, is encouraging consumers to opt for baby bottles.

Further, looking to capitalize on the growing demand for baby bottles, many players operating in the market are concentrating on expanding their businesses by offering advanced and BPA-free products. For instance, companies such as Nestlé and Abbott are also collaborating with leading milk formula producers to catalyze the sales of baby bottles. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing advanced baby bottles with improved features such as flow controllable nipple and temperature indicator devices and better raw materials like glass and silicone to gain a competitive edge.

Baby Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the baby bottle market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic, Silicon, Glass, and Stainless steel

Plastic segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Plastic baby bottles are made from raw materials such as Polypropylene (PP), Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), Polyethersulphone (PES), and polycarbonate .

. The glass segment is expected to be the fastest-growing category and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The rapid growth can be majorly attributed to the growing popularity of the material owing to its health-related benefits and safety.

Moreover, glass bottles are easy to clean and have longer shelf lives as compared to plastic, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline

Offline segment is a larger distribution channel with a market share of around 82.4% in the global revenue in 2021.

An increasing presence of major players such as Mothercare and FirstCry across the Asia Pacific region is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, specialty stores tailor their strategies and operations according to the demand in the market.

The online channel is anticipated to register faster growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. In the market, e-commerce has been increasing at a rapid rate.

Baby Bottle Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The baby bottle market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retail about products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Baby Bottle market include:

Pigeon Corporation

Medela AG

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Handi-Craft Company

Artsana S.p.A

comotomo

Richell Corporation

Munchkin, Inc.

Nanobébé US LTD

