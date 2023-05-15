Baby Bottle Market Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis Report by 2030

Posted on 2023-05-15 by in Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Bottle Industry Overview

The global baby bottle market size is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing consumer expenditure on baby bottles, is because of long working hours and the busy schedules of parents in urban households that are resulting in a growing inclination toward infant formula over breastfeeding, thereby driving the adoption of baby bottles. The convenience these products offer, in addition to improved product features and quality, is encouraging consumers to opt for baby bottles.

U.S. baby bottle market size, by product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

Further, looking to capitalize on the growing demand for baby bottles, many players operating in the market are concentrating on expanding their businesses by offering advanced and BPA-free products. For instance, companies such as Nestlé and Abbott are also collaborating with leading milk formula producers to catalyze the sales of baby bottles. Manufacturers are also focusing on developing advanced baby bottles with improved features such as flow controllable nipple and temperature indicator devices and better raw materials like glass and silicone to gain a competitive edge.

Baby Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the baby bottle market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic, Silicon, Glass, and Stainless steel

  • Plastic segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Plastic baby bottles are made from raw materials such as Polypropylene (PP), Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU), Polyethersulphone (PES), and polycarbonate.
  • The glass segment is expected to be the fastest-growing category and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The rapid growth can be majorly attributed to the growing popularity of the material owing to its health-related benefits and safety.
  • Moreover, glass bottles are easy to clean and have longer shelf lives as compared to plastic, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline

  • Offline segment is a larger distribution channel with a market share of around 82.4% in the global revenue in 2021.
  • An increasing presence of major players such as Mothercare and FirstCry across the Asia Pacific region is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market.
  • In addition, specialty stores tailor their strategies and operations according to the demand in the market.
  • The online channel is anticipated to register faster growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. In the market, e-commerce has been increasing at a rapid rate.

Baby Bottle Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The baby bottle market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retail about products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Baby Bottle market include:

  • Pigeon Corporation
  • Medela AG
  • Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Handi-Craft Company
  • Artsana S.p.A
  • comotomo
  • Richell Corporation
  • Munchkin, Inc.
  • Nanobébé US LTD

Order a free sample PDF of the Baby Bottle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution