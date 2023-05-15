Global Kitchen Sinks Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Kitchen Sinks Industry Overview

The global kitchen sinks market size is expected to reach USD 4.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The growth of the housing & construction sector and technological improvements in this space has fueled the market. The rising number of hotels and restaurants has also presented industry players with significant opportunities to grow. The desire to create more furnished, appealing settings, as well as the remodeling of old and traditional homes with modern appliances and fixtures, has propelled the market in recent years.

According to the 2021 U.S. Houzz & Home Study, with homeowners confined to their homes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who said they had always wanted to do a house renovation but never had the time climbed to 44% in 2020 compared 38% in 2019. This desire, and finally having the financial means to do so, has also been reflected in the increased number of kitchen renovation projects, which were the most popular among renovating homeowners; two-thirds of homeowners made major changes to their kitchens. These remodeling activities bode well for market growth.

Kitchen Sinks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kitchen sinks market based on material, number of bowls, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metallic, Granite, and Others

The metallic segment led the market with a share of over 50.0% in 2021. These sinks come in a variety of metals, like stainless steel, cast iron, and copper.

Stainless steel kitchen sinks are the most popular because of the metal’s beneficial properties such as corrosion resistance, fire and heat resistance, hygiene, strength to weight advantage, ease of fabrication, impact resistance, antibacterial value, and long-term value.

Granite sinks are also gaining popularity among consumers as they are immensely appealing and are perceived as the most opulent alternative to stainless steel currently available.

Based on the Number of Bowls Insights, the market is segmented into Single Bowl, Double Bowl, and Multi Bowl

The single bowl segment led the kitchen sinks market and accounted for a 38.1% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The increasing trend of nuclear families across the globe is resulting in the lesser need for multiple bowls in kitchen sinks used for cleaning and washing.

The double bowl segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2030. Many hotels, restaurants, and corporate organizations prefer double bowl sinks.

In order to make the cleaning process faster and easier, consumers usually fill one bowl with soapy liquid and rinse the utensils in the other.

Kitchen Sinks Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retail to enhance their portfolios and positioning in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Kitchen Sinks market include:

Ruvati USA

Kohler Co.

Zuhne

Frigidaire

Swanstone

Acrysil Limited

AGA

Duravit AG

Dornbracht

Roca

