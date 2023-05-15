Cat Litter Products Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis and Competitive Insights by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cat Litter Products Industry Overview

The global cat litter products market size is expected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing number of cat owners around the globe is likely to boost the market growth. Most cat owners prefer not to let their cats outside of the house owing to human hostility and adverse weather conditions. These factors are expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Consumer preference for a one-stop shopping experience is driving greater product sales in the retail and supermarket channels. However, due to the increasing use of smartphones across the country, the online platform category is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030. In 2021, the retail and supermarkets segment held a market share of 76.3%. During the projection period, this segment is expected to develop at a steady CAGR. According to the Packaged Facts poll, supermarkets like Walmart are the most popular places for cat owners to buy cat litter products.

During COVID-19 businesses took a long time to deliver orders, particularly in states, which had stay-at-home advisory and mandatory closure of nonessential businesses. In addition, the industry was witnessing supply chain disruptions across the globe. However, pet food and cat litter are considered essential goods, which act as a major driver for the market.

Cat Litter Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cat litter products market based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Clumping and Conventional

In terms of revenue, clumping product type dominated the market with a share of 75.6% in 2021.

The increasing prominence of clumping cat litter owing to its functionality and various benefits is likely to draw consumer attention and boost product sales over the forecast period.

Conventional product type is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for traditional litter products is being driven by increased consumer preference toward entirely removing the odor associated with cat urine and feces.

Rising consumer inclination toward low-priced litter products owing to their repeated usage is boosting the sales of conventional cat litters.

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Clay, Silica, and Others

In terms of revenue, clay raw material dominated the market with a share of 83.6% in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing usage of clay in the creation of cat litter products, owing to its high absorbency and solid-formation qualities boosting the segment’s expansion.

Silica is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Silica is moisture-absorbent, dust-free, and odor-controlling and this is expected to drive its demand as a raw material for cat litter products.

The other raw materials segment includes recycled paper, wood, corn, walnut shells, coconut husk, and grass among others.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Retail & Supermarket and Online Platform

In terms of revenue, retail and supermarket distribution channel dominated the market with a share of 76.3% in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing consumer inclination toward a one-stop shopping experience.

Online distribution channel is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements and a rising preference for the online distribution channel to purchase cat litter products, especially by consumers with a busy schedules.

Cat Litter Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The cat litter products market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Many big players are increasing their focus on the growing trend of cat litter products. Players in the market are diversifying the service offering in order to maintain market share.

Some prominent players in the global Cat Litter Products market include:

The Clorox Company

Nestlé S.A.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Pettex Limited

Elsey’s

Eco-Shell, Inc.

RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (JRS)

von Gimborn GmbH

Kent Corporation

