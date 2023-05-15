Car Phone Holder Market Business Plans, Strategies With Forecasts 2030

Car Phone Holder Market Growth & Trends

The global car phone holder market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Car phone holder makes a crucial accessory, mainly used to hold mobile phones while driving on a road in passenger and cargo cars. The inclination of customers towards enhanced performance experience while driving, and the surge in demand for passenger cars owing to a rise in disposable income and improved lifestyle drive the growth of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Car Phone Holder Market

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global car phone holder market on the basis of product (Air Vent Mounted, Suction Cup Mounted, Adhesive Mounted, CD Slot Mounted), distribution channel (Online, Offline).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.4% in 2021.

The region is also expected to deliver significant growth from 2022 to 2030 with a surge in consumer demand for passenger vehicles. Spanning an area of 29.3 million square kilometers, Asia Pacific accounts for more than 60.0% of the world’s population. Emerging nations such as India and China make up some of the fastest-growing countries in terms of population. For the past two decades, the Asian economy and industries have been evolving and the automotive industry is no exception to it. Additionally, the region is present with the most competitive automobile manufacturers in the industry such as Honda, Ford, Toyota, and others which drive high sales of cars in the region. This in turn is likely to boost the demand for car phone holders in the market.

North America and Europe also contribute significantly to the market after Asia Pacific.

Consumers are highly precautious and aware of safety measures and therefore take all the cautions to make the drive harmless and smooth. Also, high spending power, advancement in technology, and high business growth rate in this region are likely to uplift the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic & Electrical Industry Research Reports.

Car Wash Ancillary Products Market – The global car wash ancillary products market size was valued at USD 655.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% from 2020 to 2027.

– The global car wash ancillary products market size was valued at USD 655.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% from 2020 to 2027. Car Wash Services Market – The global car wash services market size was valued at USD 29.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies

The key players in the global car phone holder market include – Arkon Resources, Inc., Bestrix, Kenu, Brodit AB, Baseus, iOttie, Inc., ZAAP, Amkette, Portronics, Olixar.

The market is competitive in nature owing to the presence of a high concentration of domestic and local players in the market. Manufacturers are striving to develop and design diverse product portfolios to serve the evolving needs of end-users. Moreover, multichannel sales, a wide distribution network, strong branding and promotion, online marketing, and expansion in untapped markets via collaboration with car dealers and accessory retailers are among the few key strategies adopted by industry participants.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: NUMBER ZERO launched a dynamic new magnetic car phone holder on Indiegogo which is the world’s first 5-in-1 magnetic car phone holder with dynamic animation. This new-age phone holder offers a new way for drivers to go hands-free on the road while also serving as décor, scent diffuser, an animated toy, and table-top phone stand.

NUMBER ZERO launched a dynamic new magnetic car phone holder on Indiegogo which is the world’s first 5-in-1 magnetic car phone holder with dynamic animation. This new-age phone holder offers a new way for drivers to go hands-free on the road while also serving as décor, scent diffuser, an animated toy, and table-top phone stand. May 2021: Inbase, a leading name in innovative and portable digital products, launched the latest series of 5 car mounts and holders for tablets and smartphones at competitive prices for the larger section of the automotive utility accessories market.

Order a free sample PDF of the Car Phone Holder Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.