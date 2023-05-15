Hospital Gowns Market Growth, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report 2030

Hospital Gowns Market Growth & Trends

The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.88%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors for the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital gowns market based on type (Surgical Gowns, Non-surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns), usability (Disposable Gowns, Reusable Gowns), risk type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, High), end use (Hospital, Specialty Clinic, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market and accounted for over 31.60% share of global revenue in 2021.

The demand for hospital gowns in North America is predicted to rise as the number of surgeries and healthcare personnel increases. By delivering improvements and adjustments, major market players in the region are attempting to boost the use of hospital gowns. Rising hospital-acquired infections are predicted to further drive the product demand.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of over 13.6% during the forecast period.

Increased healthcare infrastructure development in this area, as well as the rising awareness about patient safety and sanitation needs, are projected to drive the growth. The majority of Indian hospitals use third-party contracts to manage their linen and laundry needs. As people become more aware of the necessity of maintaining hygiene in hospitals and its role in decreasing disease transmission, the demand for better linen clothes in hospitals has increased in this region.

Key Companies

The key players in the global hospital gowns market include – Medline Industries, Inc., Standard Textile Co., Inc., Angelica, AmeriPride Services Inc., 3M, and Cardinal Health.

The key players are focusing their resources on research and development to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge. They also engage in partnerships and mergers & acquisitions aiming to strengthen their product portfolio and manufacturing capacities and provide competitive differentiation.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the cost of a gown was 40 cents as of 2019, whereas currently, the cost of a gown is USD 9.0 per gown. That’s more than 20 times the former price, which is expected to boost the market growth.

