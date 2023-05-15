Organic Personal Care Market Competitive Spectrum, and Sales Projections by 2030

Organic Personal Care Market Growth & Trends

The global organic personal care market size is expected to reach USD 42.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Organic products are gaining traction among a growing number of consumers, driven by the rising environmental awareness globally. Usage of organically-sourced ingredients in product formulations is anticipated to surge in the next few years as per the trends observed in skincare product consumption. Demand for products free from synthetic fragrances, preservatives, parabens, petrochemicals, and harsh cleaners, such as sodium lauryl sulfate has been on the rise over the past few years.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic personal care market on the basis of product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Others), distribution channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, E-Commerce, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South and Middle East & Africa.

Europe made the second-largest contribution to the global market with an approximate share of 26.00% in 2021.

With the growing demand for organic ingredients, consumers across the region are inclined towards organic beauty products, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Witnessing such trends, key players in the region are launching new products to gain maximum market share. For instance, in October 2021 Estée Lauder-backed luxury Ayurveda brand- Forest Essentials expanded its footprint to its first international market in the U.K. The company plans to open 12 new stores in the U.K. by end of 2024 and strengthen its online presence with a local e-commerce website in the next six months. Such expansion strategies will fuel the overall regional growth.

Asia Pacific will register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The consumer’s growing concern about their health and hygiene has enhanced the demand for chemical-free personal products in the region. Such factors compelled manufacturers to improve their product offerings to match the dynamically changing consumer requirements. Some of the brands offering organic products in the region are L’Occitane, Origins, and Mamaearth. Also, the region holds a potential growth opportunity due to the increasing per capita consumption and the expanding population. Furthermore, a growing number of middle-class households and rising skin consciousness and sustainability knowledge among the consumers are expected to fuel the demand for these products.

Key Companies

The key players in the global organic personal care market include – Aveda Corporation, Burt’s Bees, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Arbonne International LLC, Neutrogena Corporation, The Body Shop International PLC, Yves Rocher SA.

The market is still developing with more scope for growth in the near future, where new entrants and established players are launching innovative products to suffice the increasing demand for sustainable skin care products across the globe.

Market Share Insights

June 2021: SO’BiO étic, a beauty brand in France, launched its chemical-free beauty product line in the U.S. The new product range includes a hydrating day cream, organic brightening moisturizing cream, tone correcting serum, and organic cleansing foam.

SO’BiO étic, a beauty brand in France, launched its chemical-free beauty product line in the U.S. The new product range includes a hydrating day cream, organic brightening moisturizing cream, tone correcting serum, and organic cleansing foam. April 2021: Lacaille Beauty launched its website and natural organic hair care product collection.

