Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2030

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Growth & Trends

The global pharmaceutical logistics market size is estimated to reach USD 170.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for a variety of drugs as a result of increasing cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. The market is expected to witness a high growth rate in cold-chain and non-cold chain pharmaceutical logistics owing to the impact of COVID-19 across the globe. During this pandemic situation, the government and officials across countries are primarily focusing on preventive measures and the treatment of patients. The import and export of various medicines to treat coronavirus are increasing across all countries, including U.S. and China.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical logistics market based on type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics), component (Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Europe accounted for a market share of over 36.5% in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate from 2023 to 2030.

The high market share is due to the substantial growth in pharmaceutical products’ trades across key European countries. These countries mainly include Germany, the U.K., France, Nordics, and others. Additionally, growing production and demand for several categories of pharma products such as OTC medicines in the domestic region has further helped the market to gain a huge market share.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region, owing to the rapid economic growth in emerging countries, such as China and India.

High demand for OTC medicines among a huge population is expected to augment the market for pharmaceutical logistics in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a geographic shift in production and sales locations. The market players are finding lucrative opportunities in the developing economies in Asia and South America, which is, in turn, expected to boost the market growth in these regions.

Key Companies

The key players in the global pharmaceutical logistics market include – Agility, Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx, LifeConEx, Marken, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services, Others.

The companies in the market are investing in technologies such as telematics, remote sensing and monitoring, and GPS and GIS integration in transport cargo, thereby providing the customers with safe and convenient pharmaceutical logistics services.

Market Share Insights

May 2020: United Parcel Service of America, Inc. announced the expansion of the company’s healthcare capabilities with the launch of the new UPS Premier.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. announced the expansion of the company’s healthcare capabilities with the launch of the new UPS Premier. January 2019: FedEx announced the acquisition of International Express Business from Flying Cargo Group in Israel. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening FedEx’s portfolio and regional presence, providing customers with the benefits of the company’s global network.

FedEx announced the acquisition of International Express Business from Flying Cargo Group in Israel. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening FedEx’s portfolio and regional presence, providing customers with the benefits of the company’s global network. October 2018: FedEx acquired Manton Air-Sea Pty Ltd., a logistics service provider company. The acquisition helped FedEx to fortify its geographical footprints across the Asia Pacific region.

