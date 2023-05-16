Self-tanning Products Market Key innovators, Industry leaders, and Emerging players

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 16, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Self-tanning Products Industry Overview

The global self-tanning products market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising preference for healthy and tanned skin, especially among female consumers, has given rise to increased spending on self-tanning products. Furthermore, increased acceptance of self-tanning products among men, coupled with growing celebrity endorsements by actors such as Brad Pitt and George Clooney, is expected to drive the product demand.

According to an article published on William Reed Business Media in November 2020, consumers in the U.K. have spent more money on self-tanning products during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a major cutback in overall beauty spend, as per a survey released by beauty retailer Natura & Co. Spending on self-tanning products in the U.K. increased and the average time dedicated to self-tanning during the lockdown also increased by 8 minutes.

Self-tanning Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-tanning products market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Lotions, Gels, and Others

The lotions segment held the largest market share of more than 54.5% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

The increasing incidences of skin malignancies and disorders due to Ultraviolet (UV) ray exposure are likely to drive the demand for lotions throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, lotions are less viscous, making them easier to pour or pump. However, the gels segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Gels provide a variety of benefits, including ease of application, excellent moisturization, and hydration, which contribute to the product’s growing popularity.

Furthermore, gel moisturizers have fewer emollients and oils than cream moisturizers. Water molecules and capsules of hyaluronic acid in gel-based products allow hydration without leaving greasy residues on the surface of the skin.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Men and Women

The women application segment held the largest market share of 63.3% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

However, the men segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The growing awareness about personal hygiene & regular grooming among men, the rising number of product launches & celebrity endorsements, and increasing disposable income are major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest market share of 54.8% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

These are service superstores with the availability of a wide range of products across various categories, ranging from food, household items, and general merchandise to cosmetics and personal care products under a single roof.

under a single roof. However, the online distribution channel segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The pandemic has triggered a digital explosion across many sectors.

Self-tanning Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small- & medium-scale players. Product launches are one of the key strategic initiatives in the industry to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in August 2021, Cosmopolitan launched CosmoSun – a line of cruelty-free, vegan, and nut-free tan products and other sun-care items, in collaboration with Devoted Creations. The product range includes Sunless Mousse, Instant Body Bronzer, Sun Lotion with Shimmer, Overnight Sunless Lotion and Liquid Sunshine tanning water. In January 2021, BONDI Sands launched an eco-friendly pure fake tan with 100% recyclable packaging.

Some prominent players in the global Self-tanning Products market include:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

L’Oréal

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Tropez

Unilever

Kao Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Clarins

