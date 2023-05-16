Kosher Beef Market Impact of COVID-19 and Business Environment Analysis Report by 2030

Kosher Beef Industry Overview

The global kosher beef market size is expected to reach USD 100.85 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growing preference for kosher beef in the key countries such as the U.S., France, and Israel, which has the highest Jewish population and accounts for over 86.8% of the global Jewish population, is driving the market. In 2021, approximately 74.2% of Israel’s population was Jewish, making it a key market for kosher beef.

U.S. kosher beef market size, by cuts, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Consumer perceptions of the kosher beef business, in particular, have improved in recent years. According to a report published by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in February 2021, the percentage of customers who claim to eat beef at least weekly grew from 67% to 72% from January to September 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Furthermore, the number of individuals who have a favorable opinion of kosher beef has risen, with favorable opinions exceeding 70% for the first time.

Kosher Beef Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global kosher beef market on the basis of cuts, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Cuts Insights, the market is segmented into Brisket, Shank, Loin, and Others

  • The loin segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. These types of cuts are often prepared on the grill or under a broiler, barbequed, and smoked.
  • Beef loins are marbled with fat, which imparts a rich, classic flavor during barbequing, grilling, and roasting.
  • Chefs and cooks have been experimenting with them for long and thus, along with barbequing and roasting, kalbi, braising, and tenderizing have also been in trend.
  • Brisket is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.5% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030. Among barbecue connoisseurs, brisket is one of the famous cuts and is the key factor driving the segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline

  • Offline distribution channel held the largest revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to the easy availability of kosher food and the dependence of the common crowd and restaurants on local butcher houses, stores, and supermarkets on account of the instant availability and physical verification.
  • The online segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value from 2022 to 2030. The familiarity of millennials with smartphones, e-retailing, and e-shopping is expected to remain a favorable factor for the segment growth.
  • Rapid digitalization across all aspects of e-commerce has positively affected the penetration of kosher beef across the globe.

Kosher Beef Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market has been witnessing growth across the globe owing to the health benefits of kosher food. In Israel, multi-national food chains have included kosher labeling in their offerings. For instance, McDonald’s offers only kosher beef barbequed in charcoal instead of the frying pan.

Some prominent players in the global Kosher Beef market include:

  • Solomon Kosher Butcher
  • Grow & Behold Foods
  • Aufschnitt Meats
  • ZEPHYR FOODS, LLC
  • KOL FOODS
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • American Foods Group
  • Tevya’s Ranch
  • Rosenblatt Meats
  • Springfield Group Inc.

