Bottling Line Machinery Market Business Overview, Challenges And Opportunities 2030

The global bottling line machinery market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for processed foods and beverage products coupled with rapid technological advancements is expected to boost the demand for bottling line machinery during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global bottling line machinery market based on technology (Automatic, Semi-automatic), application (Beverages, Prepared Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Chemical, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific led the market and accounted for over 27.2% of the global revenue in 2021.

Rising food & beverage and pharmaceutical contract manufacturing coupled with growing chemical production in countries such as India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to augment the bottling line machinery market in the region.

The demand for innovative packaging and new technology development in Europe for food and beverage products is increasing.

Moreover, the rising consumption of premium alcoholic products and the introduction of healthy juices and smoothies are some of factors for beverage industry growth which is likely to augment the demand in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly due to the increased demand for drugs in the U.S.

This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing number of disease incidences, and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, chemical industry players are keen on expanding and building capacity, creating demand for packaging which is likely to boost the demand in the country.

Key Companies

The key players in the global bottling line machinery market include – Krones AG, KHS Group, OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, ProMach, Sacmi Imola S.C., Coesia S.p.A., Syntegon Technology GmbH, Hiemens Bottling Machines

COVID-19 has caused major market players to take actions in securing their future. These include implementing automation to ensure uniformity of their operations and increase their productivity and efficiency. Moreover, companies operating in the beverages and pharmaceutical industries adopted new and automated lines to meet the growing demand during the pandemic.

