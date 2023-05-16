Disposable Syringes Market Demand, Cost Structures, Status and Future Forecasts to 2030

Disposable Syringes Market Growth & Trends

The global disposable syringes market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand due to the increasing adoption of safety syringes, technological advancements, increasing demand for vaccines along with growing adoption of self-administration of drugs are supporting the market growth of disposable syringes.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable syringes market based on product (Conventional Syringes, Safety Syringes), application (Immunization Injections, Therapeutic Injections), end use (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Industry, Veterinary purposes, Others).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for market revenue share of 31.06% in 2021.

Various government measures to reassure the use of single-use medical supplies to prevent infections, as well as the presence of prominent market participants in the region, are expected to help to the region’s growth. Furthermore, increase in aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases in the region coupled with high awareness regarding the safety of disposable products are likely to increase the demand for disposable syringes in this region.

The market in MEA is likely to grow at a 6.83% rate.

According to U.N. children’s agency in 2021, the shortage might affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes that spontaneously lock to prevent re-use. The looming shortfall comes as the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa picks up after months of delay. Due to such shortfall the demand for disposable syringe will continue to grow. Moreover, the market is being driven by increased healthcare spending and adoption of modern healthcare facilities. The South African government, for example, budgeted 13.5% of overall government spending on healthcare program, according to UNICEF Health Budget South Africa 2017/2018. Such occurrences are projected to provide new and significant players in the MEA market with growth prospects.

Key Companies

The key players in the global disposable syringes market include – B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc., Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, UltiMed, Inc., Henke-Sass, Wolf;Covidien; and BD.

Companies operating in the market are stepping up their efforts to get their products approved so that manufacturers can start mass production. One of the main areas of concern for manufacturers is the avoidance of unintentional needle stick injuries in healthcare settings.

Market Share Insights

August 2019: Morimoto Pharmaceuticals, based in Japan, has launched a new prefilled syringe kit named Morimoto S.A.F.E. Syringe Kit (Smart Accident prevention, Fast & Easy).

