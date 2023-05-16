Europe Polypropylene In 3D Printing Market Exclusive Profitable Comprehensive Report By 2030

Europe Polypropylene In 3D Printing Market Growth & Trends

The Europe polypropylene in 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 4,084.44 thousand by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. The regional market is expected to register growth due to the high adoption of polymers in implants, on account of their abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and durability. The demand for electric vehicles and the growing utilization of high-performance and lightweight plastic components by many manufacturers is further expected to drive the polypropylene in 3D printing market growth in Europe.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe polypropylene in 3D printing market based on form (Filament, Powder), end-use (Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods).

Based on Regional Insights, the market is segmented into UK, Germany, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania.

Germany dominated the European market and accounted for an overall revenue share of more than 25% in 2021.

Germany’s demand for polypropylene in 3D printing is driven by the high demand from key industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer goods. As per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2020, Germany produced more than 3.5 million vehicles. This is expected to be driven by the growing population in the area. Polypropylene in 3D printing in the automotive sector is used to develop prototypes, vehicle interior & exterior components, and spare parts. The growing automotive industry in Germany can fuel the market for polypropylene in 3D printing in Europe. The e-commerce industry has seen an upward trend in the region, resulting in increased sales of commercial vehicles to cater to the rising automotive industry. Moreover, the growing utilization of high-performance and lightweight plastic components by many manufacturers to achieve fuel efficiency and weight reduction in passenger and sports cars has augmented the demand for polypropylene (PP) compounds in the region.

The medical industry’s demand for 3D printing plastics in the UK is higher than in other European countries.

Polypropylene in 3D printing is used to protect the operating devices from extreme temperatures, chemical components, and shocks. The growing automotive sector in Germany is expected to drive the growth of the Europe polypropylene in the 3D printing market. The medical industry’s demand for 3D printing plastics in the UK is higher than in other European countries due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of customization, and rising rates of vascular and arthritic illnesses.

Polypropylene Compounds Market – The global polypropylene compounds market size was estimated to be USD 21.57 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

– The global polypropylene compounds market size was estimated to be USD 21.57 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. Polypropylene Market – The global polypropylene market size was estimated to be USD 123.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies

The key players in the europe polypropylene in 3d printing market include BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Covestro AG.

Established players in the industry, such as BASF SE and SABIC, are investing in startups related to the use of polypropylene in 3D printing, which is expected to further strengthen its position in the market.

Market Share Insights

December 2021: Braskem started an Amazon E-Commerce store to make polypropylene filaments for 3D printing accessible to the public.

