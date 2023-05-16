U.S. Breath Analyzers Market Research Methodology, Drivers, Opportunities 2030

U.S. Breath Analyzers Industry Overview

The U.S. breath analyzers market size was valued at USD 998.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing demand for breath analyzers from law enforcement agencies and other institutions such as schools, sports, and offices to minimize alcohol abuse is a major market driver. Breath analyzers are quick and user-friendly, and they offer a correct way of determining blood alcohol concentration. The factor boosting sales of these devices is growing stringent regulations across the country for alcohol breath testing while driving. Along with alcohol detection, breath analyzers are also utilized in diagnosing tuberculosis, asthma, and various infections. Consequently, breath analyzers are observing a proliferated rate of implementation in medical settings and diagnostic centers.

The pandemic has impacted the global economy, with all the industries observing a substantial slump during 2020. The healthcare industry was severely impacted, as the COVID-19 pandemic put significant pressure on the healthcare sector, due to a high number of hospital admissions. Since March 2020, thousands of businesses had been forced to close their doors – at least for the time being – resulting in the unemployment of millions of Americans. Over half a year later, employers were still unsure about reopening their businesses, and those who lost jobs were looking for employment.

Besides, a ban on travel, closure of restaurants and bars, restrictions on visiting relatives or friends, and shut down of other alcohol selling spaces led to a short-term reduction in alcohol consumption, which directly impacted the market for breath analyzers. For instance, as per data from Brewers Association, the overall U.S. beer volume sale was down 3% in 2020. A decrease in the target population led to a decline in demand for devices and products required for respective procedures. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a series of changes across industries. For instance, in June 2020, American researchers at Ohio State University and UCLA received grants to test coronavirus breathalyzer concepts, one of which could show results in 15 seconds.

The objective of this study is to develop low-priced, massively deployable, rapid diagnostic sentinel systems for detecting respiratory diseases and airborne viral threats. Thus, innovative breath analyzers will have a wide range of applications. Hence, it is expected that the market for breath analyzers will witness the introduction of novel, innovative technologies, and new product launches during the forecast period, in turn positively impacting growth. The increasing consumption of alcohol and the growing number of alcohol-related crimes and abuses have led to stricter legislation for the testing of alcohol levels. These factors are some of the major aspects of the widespread use of breath analyzers and are expected to be responsible for further growth of the market for breath analyzers.

For instance, 85.6% of people aged 18 and older testified that they drank alcohol at some point in their life, as stated by the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). Every state in the country has its own Legal Status Guide for Workplace Drug and Alcohol Testing Laws, which also supports market growth. The use of breath analysis, the science of using biomarkers in the breath for diagnostic measures, is increasing rapidly, particularly in the clinical diagnostic settings. Breath analyzer technologies are improving to become precise.

Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) are accountable for 3.9 million deaths each year in the Americas, demonstrating ¾ of all deaths. A projected 200 million individuals in the Americas are living with NCDs, which has a tremendous influence on their life, well-being, and ability to work. Besides, COVID-19 disease-detecting breathalyzers are also in the development phase to cater to the demand. These factors are expected to support overall market growth. Concerns regarding the accuracy of these devices are a major disadvantage affecting the growth of the studied market. However, the introduction of innovative devices designed to reduce such problems is expected to counter this restraint, driving the market for breath analyzers.

Market Share Insights

November 2020: MyMD Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, and Akers Biosciences entered into merger agreement. Upon closing the transaction, the new company was renamed MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, and Akers Biosciences entered into merger agreement. Upon closing the transaction, the new company was renamed MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. July 2020: Lifeloc Technologies introduced two breath alcohol testers-LX9 and LT7.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. breath analyzers market include

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Quest Products, LLC.

Intoximeters

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

AK GlobalTech Corp.

PAS Systems International, Inc

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

BACtrack

Lion Laboratories (CMI INC.)

Advanced Safety Devices

MPD, Inc

Intoximeter, Inc

Alere

Alcopro, Inc

