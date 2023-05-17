New Motives of Florida Launches Sober Living and Addiction Recovery Housing

St. Petersburg, Florida, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — New Motives of Florida, a leading provider of sober living and halfway house services, has announced the launch of Sober Living and Addiction Recovery Housing services. The website, https://newmotivesofflorida.com/, offers individuals struggling with addiction a comprehensive range of recovery housing options.

The website features a variety of services, including sober living homes, halfway houses, and addiction recovery housing. These options cater to individuals at various stages of their recovery, ensuring that they receive the support they need to maintain sobriety and lead a fulfilling life.

New Motives of Florida’s sober living homes provide individuals with a safe and supportive environment. Residents benefit from a structured schedule, regular drug testing, and a supportive community of like-minded individuals. The halfway houses offered by New Motives of Florida are designed to help individuals transition from inpatient treatment to independent living. These facilities provide a more independent living situation while still offering access to support services, therapy, and other resources.

Addiction recovery housing is also available on the website, offering a range of specialized services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals in recovery. From therapy and counselling to life skills training and employment support, these programs help residents build a solid foundation for long-term recovery.

For more information about New Motives of Florida and their sober living and halfway house facilities, please visit https://newmotivesofflorida.com/

