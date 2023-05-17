Safe and Secure: Fire Suppression System for Food Trucks

All Florida Fire Equipment is specializes in providing fire safety solutions to businesses and homeowners in Florida. Their expertise lies in the installation, inspection, and maintenance of fire suppression systems.

Posted on 2023-05-17

St. Petersburg, Florida, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — All Florida Fire, a leading provider of fire protection equipment and services, has launched a new fire suppression system designed specifically for food trucks. The system provides state-of-the-art protection against fires in food trucks, ensuring the safety of both operators and customers.

Food trucks have become a popular way for entrepreneurs to enter the food service industry, providing a unique and convenient dining experience for customers. However, with the increasing use of gas appliances and open flames, the risk of fire is always present. In fact, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking equipment is the leading cause of fires in food service establishments.

All Florida Fire’s fire suppression system for food trucks addresses this risk by providing a reliable and effective way to extinguish fires before they can spread. The system is designed to detect fires quickly and activate automatically, releasing a fine mist of water and wet chemical agent that quickly suppresses the flames. The system is also equipped with a manual pull station that allows operators to activate it in the event of an emergency.

“Food truck operators have unique challenges when it comes to fire protection,” said a spokesperson for All Florida Fire. “They are constantly on the move and often operate in outdoor environments where fire hazards are present. Our fire suppression system for food trucks is specifically designed to address these challenges and provide operators with peace of mind that they are protected against fires.”

All Florida Fire’s food truck suppression system is easy to install and maintain, with a compact design that takes up minimal space in the truck. It is also fully compliant with NFPA standards and local fire codes, ensuring that operators are in full compliance with all regulations.

