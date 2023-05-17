Opening a new Corporate Center in Ortigas

Manila, Philippines, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain is excited to announce that our company will soon be opening a brand new office on the 14th floor in One Corporate Center in Ortigas at the end of May with plug-and-play 451 workstations, conference rooms, training and meeting rooms, a pantry area, an on-site clinic, and more.

Stay Tuned!

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our multiple sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

