IBPAP and Sales Rain Meeting with the Mayor of Pasig City.

Manila, Philippines, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — In a highly productive engagement, Sales Rain conferred with Pasig City’s visionary leader, Mayor Vico Sotto, to present its plans for expansion in the locality. The expansion drive aims to create more job opportunities and drive economic growth, while simultaneously contributing to the betterment of the community. The meeting was a fruitful exchange of ideas, and Sales Rain is excited about the prospects of partnering with the Pasig City government in pursuing shared objectives.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our multiple sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

