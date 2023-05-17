Wilshire Smile Studio Celebrates 21st Anniversary

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Wilshire Smile Studio is pleased to announce that they are preparing to celebrate 21 years of providing exceptional service and beautiful smiles for their patients. The dental clinic was established on May 1, 2002, and has provided the best care for patients for the last 20 years.

Wilshire Smile Studio focuses on delivering the highest quality care to patients in a comfortable, pleasant environment. They recognize that visiting the dentist isn’t at the top of anyone’s list of favorite things. Their experienced team treats every patient with compassion and respect to ensure they feel comfortable seeking dental care, whether they need routine cleanings and examinations or more intensive treatments to restore their smile. Patients can trust they will receive a personalized care plan to address their unique needs.

Wilshire Smile Studio helps patients with all types of dental care, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic care. They work closely with each patient to find the best solutions to help them achieve their dream of a beautiful smile. Their caring staff ensures every patient gets exceptional care in the most comfortable environment.

Anyone interested in learning about their years in service can find out more by visiting the Wilshire Smile Studio website or calling 1-323-336-8478.

About Wilshire Smile Studio: Wilshire Smile Studio is a full-service dental office providing general, restorative, and cosmetic treatments to help patients achieve a beautiful, healthy smile. They provide exceptional care with caring staff and a comfortable environment that puts patients at ease. Their team ensures patients receive the most appropriate treatments for their dental health needs.

Company : Wilshire Smile Studio

Contact Name : Dr. Igal Elyassi

Contact No : 323-336-8478

Contact Email : smiles@ladentist.com

Address : 6200 Wilshire Blvd. Ste.1609, Los Angeles, CA 90048

https://ladentist.com/